30-year-old seeking surprise Nottingham Forest exit

Miguel Angel Guerrero is reportedly looking to terminate his contract at Nottingham Forest ahead of a possible move to Aris Thessanoliki.

Guerrero joined Forest on a free transfer from Olympiacos in the summer, as Sabri Lamouchi looked to add more of a physical option to his attacking armory.

Having played only once under Lamouchi, Guerrero has been used slightly more by Chris Hughton, making four league starts this term.

Most of Guerrero’s game time under Hughton has come as a number 10, despite initially being billed as a target man by fans upon his City Ground arrival.

The 30-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Aris Thessanoliki, though, with the Greek club said to be in negotiations with Forest.

Now, according to Alpha Free Press, Guerrero is looking to terminate his contract at the City Ground amid links with Aris.

The Spaniard is under contract at the City Ground until 2022 having penned a two-year deal in the summer.

The Verdict

This is a bit surprising.

This suggests to me that Forest aren’t keen to let go of Guerrero having only signed him in the summer, especially with another year-and-a-half on his contract.

Guerrero hasn’t really made an impact at Forest despite showing flashes of his quality in midfield, and perhaps he just hasn’t settled in England or in Nottingham.

It’s another questionable signing for the Reds, though, and one their recruitment team is likely to take a bit of stick off fans for.