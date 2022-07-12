30-year-old secures European transfer move following Watford departure

Joshua King has wasted no time in finding a new club since his departure from Watford, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce confirming that they have reached an agreement with the forward to sign him.

King signed a two-year contract with the Hornets last summer following his departure from Everton, with the Hertfordshire outfit having the option to extend it into a third year.

The 30-year-old scored five times for Watford in his 32 Premier League appearances over the course of the 2021-22 season, but following the club’s relegation to the Championship, his future at Vicarage Road was in doubt.

Whilst King could have potentially stayed for the first half of the 2022-23 season, just like he did with AFC Bournemouth in 2020-21 in the second tier, his departure was confirmed two weeks ago by Watford, who decided to let him leave with a year remaining still on his current deal.

Providing he passes a medical, King will now head to Türkiye to play for Fenerbahce, in what is only the second club overseas that the striker will play for, having joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan earlier in his career.

The Verdict

King could have been an asset for Watford next season if he wanted to stick around, but it’s pretty clear that he wanted out following the club’s relegation.

It would have made no sense for Rob Edwards to keep a player who didn’t have any interest of playing Championship football, so King’s early release represented acceptable business – even though they could have potentially received a transfer fee.

King hasn’t hit the heights of when he was a Bournemouth player in the last few years, with his best campaign coming in 2016-17 with 16 goals to his name.

He can now try and hit the ground running once again in Türkiye providing the deal goes through, but he won’t be missed really by Watford fans.