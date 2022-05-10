30-year-old edges closer to penning down new Reading contract

Andy Yiadom is edging closer to signing a contract extension at Reading, as per a report from Berkshire Live.

The 30-year-old, who has once again emerged as an integral figure for the Royals this season, has appeared 38 times in the league, surpassing 3,000 minutes of Championship action along the way.

Yiadom is one of 14 Reading players who see their contracts at the Championship club expire next month, with this acting as a massive boost for the club who are likely to need some sort of rebuild as the summer approaches.

Should Yiadom agree a new deal with the Royals, then the 30-year-old would emerge as the club’s only senior option at right-back, with the likes Kelvin Abrefa and Tyrell Ashcroft representing more youthful options.

Since arriving in the summer of 2018, the full-back has played over 130 times for the Berkshire club.

The verdict

This would be a massive boost for a club who currently have just nine players contracted for another year, especially when considering the calibre of player they could lose next month.

Currently unable to spend money on transfer fees, the main focus at the Select Car Leasing Stadium is to agree new deals with existing players and look to navigate the free market.

Providing evident Championship quality, Yiadom is someone who provides attacking threat and defensive resilience, whilst his experience could prove vital for the younger member to the squad.

Should Yiadom agree to fresh terms, the club’s hierarchy will be hopeful that other important Reading players might follow suit.