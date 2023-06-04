Derby County have had their struggles over the years, but the Rams look to be on their way back and 2023-24 could be the season where they win promotion for the first time since 2007.

The tide is definitely turning at Pride Park - there's been a feel-good factor since lifelong fan David Clowes took the club out of administration last summer and even though they've had their restrictions, County put up a good fight to finish just outside of the play-off spots under manager Paul Warne.

There is untapped potential at the club though and with no transfer restrictions imposed from this summer onwards, there could be changes over the course of the next few months so that Warne's squad is ready for a promotion push.

Several names have already been linked, including Cheltenham Town's prolific striker Alfie May and also released Luton Town defender Sonny Bradley, and they have been touted as being interested in yet another experienced centre-back this weekend.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Derby are keen on a deal for Curtis Nelson, who is a free agent after departing Blackpool following the end of his short-term contract at Bloomfield Road.

It isn't the first time that the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Pride Park - they were keen in January as well to do a deal but he opted to stay in the Championship with the Seasiders.

Who is Curtis Nelson?

Nelson is an experienced defender who you would still say is in his prime years at the age of 30, and he's got plenty of experience in both League One and the Championship.

The Staffordshire-born battler made his name at Plymouth Argyle, featuring 246 times for the Pilgrims - mostly in League Two - before signing for Oxford United in 2016.

After 121 matches played for the U's, Nelson then stepped up again in 2019 to the Championship with Cardiff City on a free transfer, and he was pretty much a regular feature until the 2022-23 season where Mark Hudson did not seem to fancy utilising him.

His contract was mutually terminated in January so that he could join Blackpool, linking up with ex-Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy once again, and he played 18 times but could not help stop the Tangerines from being relegated to League One.

Would Curtis Nelson be a good signing for Derby County?

The Rams have got rid of two experienced centre-backs this summer in the form of Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies, so quite clearly Warne needs to bring some fresh faces into the fold in that area of the pitch.

Warne has one talented young centre-half on his hands in the form of Eiran Cashin, so he could do with someone very solid to go alongside him with Craig Forsyth as a backup option.

Nelson possesses the experience and know-how of League One - not to mention he's incredibly solid, reliable and is from a fairly local area not far from Derby, so he would tick a lot of boxes should the club line up a deal.