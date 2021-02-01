30-year-old closing in on Nottingham Forest departure as deadline looms

Rayo Vallecano are closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest attacker Miguel Angel Guerrero, according to Union Rayo.

Guerrero has been unable to make an impact at the City Ground since arriving from Olympiacos in the summer.

The Spaniard has made nine appearances for the Reds in the Championship this season, making only four league starts.

Having been deployed as a number 10 under Hughton, the 30-year-old is now closing in on a move away from the City Ground.

According to Union Rayo, Vallecano are closing in on a deal to sign the Spaniard, and a move could materialise before this evening’s deadline.

Chris Hughton has already admitted that Guerrero is free to leave if a club come in for the attacker, as he continues to reshape his squad.

The likes of Nicholas Ioannou, Tendayi Darikwa, Zach Clough have all left the club this month, with James Garner, Filip Krovinovic and Glenn Murray coming in.

The Verdict

This is a move that would suit both parties.

Guerrero hasn’t quite fit in since joining the Reds. It looked as if he had found a position for himself in the number 10 role, but he has since lost his place in the team.

A move back to Spain would be a good one on a personal level for him, as he knows the country well and is likely to get regular game time under his belt.

It’s another questionable addition.