30-y/o starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Sheffield United on Monday night

Queens Park Rangers will be seeking to get back to winning ways tomorrow evening as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

Mark Warburton’s side lost their last league game 2-0 to Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and the former Glasgow Rangers and Brentford boss will now be looking to see a response from his players against the Blades.

Currently sitting in fifth place of the league standings, the R’s could close the gap on Blackburn Rovers in fourth place with a victory on the road.

They face a Sheffield United side who have been rejuvenated by the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, with the Steel City club currently on a run of three wins in a row.

Here, we take you through our predicted QPR starting eleven to face Sheffield United on Monday night.

Seny Dieng will once again be between the sticks for his side as he aims to keep what could prove to be a vital clean sheet away from home.

Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie will line up as the back three, with the trio having shown a good understanding in recent weeks.

Sam Field and Ossie Kakay will keep their places as the attacking wing backs, with the likes of Moses Odubajo and Albert Adomah likely to be deemed unfit to start.

In central midfield Stefan Johansen will again be partnered with Andre Dozzell, whilst Ilias Chair and Chris Willock will act as the supporting attacking options for the lone striker.

Andre Gray should come into the starting eleven in place of Charlie Austin for this game after pushing hard for a recall in recent weeks.

It is sure to be a big test for the R’s against what is an in form Sheffield United side.