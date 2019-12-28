30/y-o in: The Stoke City XI that O’Neill should play v Fulham on Sunday

Stoke City travel to Fulham on Sunday looking to build on their dramatic 3-2 win against Sheffield Wednesday at the Bet365 Stadium on Boxing Day.

The win moved Michael O’Neill’s side out of the bottom three on goal difference, with two goals in stoppage time from substitutes Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes helping them come from 2-1 down to secure the three points.

It means that O’Neill has now secured four wins from his first nine Championship matches in charge, with Stoke having won just two of their opening 15 games of the campaign, and it will give them a platform to build on as they look to find some form during the second half of the season.

Securing back-to-back wins at Fulham will not be an easy task for O’Neill’s side with Scott Parker’s side having shown their quality by beating Leeds United 2-1 in their last home match, while they also managed to rescue a late point in their own dramatic Boxing Day encounter holding Luton Town to a 3-3 draw.

Although, Stoke will be boosted by the fact that Fulham have only won one of their last five Championship matches, which has seen them lose ground on the automatic promotion places, and the Potters will be looking to do more damage to their promotion hopes on Sunday.

Here then, we take a look at the XI that O’Neill should name for the Potters’ trip to Fulham on Sunday…

Having secure a vital victory last time out, O’Neill will not be wanting to change too much from his line-up that started the win against the Owls, with the Northern Irishman highly likely to stick with his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Jack Butland should start in goal again having now firmly re-established himself as the club’s number one keeper under O’Neill, and the England international has been slowly getting back towards his best form over the last few weeks, with the keeper likely to be busy against one of the Championship’s strongest attacking teams in Fulham.

Tommy Smith is likely to start having kept his place in the side for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, after being handed a start at Middlesbrough, and the defender produced a largely solid performance against the Owls and delivered a few decent crosses into the area, while Stephen Ward should also keep his place at left-back.

O’Neill faces the difficult decision over whether to keep Ryan Shawcross in the starting line-up, after the defender came back into the side for the win against Sheffield Wednesday, but having just returned from injury it might be a risk to have him play two games in four days, though if he is fit enough he should partner Danny Batth again at centre-half.

The Northern Irishman is likely to stick with the midfield three of Joe Allen, Sam Clucas and Jordan Cousins, with the trio forming an effective understanding over the last few matches and establishing themselves as the club’s first choice options in the centre of midfield.

James McClean has to keep his place on the left-hand side after firing the Potters in front against Sheffield Wednesday and being one of their most creative players again on Boxing Day, while Tom Ince is likely to keep his place with the boss keeping his faith in the right-winger despite his lack of recent output.

However, O’Neill could decide to recall Sam Vokes back into the starting line-up in place of Lee Gregory, after the Welshman came off the bench to score the late winner against Sheffield Wednesday, while Campbell will also be pushing for a start after his performance from the bench on Boxing Day.