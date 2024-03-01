This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City star Jaden Philogene is attracting interest from teams in the Premier League and across Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Spurs said to be among those keen on the winger.

The 22-year-old secured a £5 million move in the summer window to move to the Tigers on deadline day and it appears to be an inspired piece of recruitment.

His loan to Stoke City a couple of seasons ago saw him score once in 11 appearances, including just six starts. Cardiff then took the chance on him for a full season's loan, where he impressed in flashes despite the club's struggles at the bottom end of the division.

Philogene returned to Villa Park this summer with a further 39 appearances under his belt, including five goals and an assist in the Welsh capital. Hull moving to Philogene was hardly a snip, but it immediately felt like a monumental statement of intent regarding Hull's long-term ambitions, given his potential and the size of the fee paid for his services.

He's already started to justify their significant investment in him, developing at an even faster rate than many would have envisaged. The winger has surpassed his goal and assist tallies from the last few seasons by some distance already. And, according to TEAMtalk, the Hull forward could be a potential target for Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

Jaden Philogene's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 01/03/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa 6 0 2 Stoke City (loan) 11 1 0 Cardiff City (loan) 39 5 1 Hull City 20 8 6 England U-21 3 2 1

Aston Villa could have been made to look silly with that fee, but have a buy-back clause that is almost certainly an option worth taking up for the West Midlands outfit. Villa will be required to pay around £10 million to buy Philogene back from Hull if the Tigers are promoted, according to the Daily Mail.

Philogene insists that his mind is currently only focused on Hull, but there is certainly enough talent in the 22-year-old to interest a top club, and an offer that is difficult to refuse could easily be tabled this summer.

The Jaden Philogene dilemma

FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ant Northgraves believes that Hull remain in a strong negotiating position with Philogene despite the reported interest from Romano.

He said: "With Philogene, it's literally part and parcel of having a player so exciting.

"There was going to be no way during the months that he's been here, the impact he's had, the goals he's scored, the skills he's done, and the social media presence that he's had because of it, that there were going to be clubs interested in him.

"Realistically, we know that there's going to be club's interested in him. We are in a decent position, though.

"If we don't get promoted, we don't need to sell him. We could command quite a high fee for him. Aston Villa's buy-back isn't activated unless we're in the same league, in the Premier League.

"If we don't go up, that isn't activated anyway. So, it's going to be one of those.

"I mean, realistically, if a club comes in and offers £30m+, then they (the club) will probably say yes.

"I do have confidence in our recruitment system and the connections that the owner has that we'd invest that money wisely and get the right player, that perhaps not to the same level, can come in and make an impact.

"Someone who's young and exciting, and we've shown already since this owner has come in that we can buy or loan high calibre players in.

"If the money makes sense, then yes, we'll sell him, but we aren't in a position where we need to.

"We can command a high fee, we don't need to sell, we don't want to sell. He's under contract with us for a few years yet, so if someone wants him, then they will have to pay a pretty penny."

Philogene: The Verdict

Philogene is one of the most exciting and dynamic young players in any position in the second tier, which will obviously attract suitors.

Northgraves is right to point out Hull's recent recruitment has been excellent, though, which is important when considering the 22-year-old's long-term future with the club.

Philogene's sale could fund a whole promotion push this summer, should Hull fall short this season. A ridiculous fee could buy five or six key players for the Tigers, and must be something that those behind the scenes are considering.