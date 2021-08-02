‘£30+’ – Many Reading fans react as Nottingham Forest eye transfer raid for influential midfielder

Nottingham Forest have set their sights on highly-rated Reading midfielder Josh Laurent, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Laurent, who joined the Berkshire club from Shrewsbury Town last summer, penned down a two-year contract on arrival and started all but one of Reading’s league games last time out.

Featuring in a variety of positions in midfield for The Royals, Laurent went on to win Reading’s Player of the Season award, after striking an excellent partnership with Andy Rinomhota in the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old proved throughout the season that he was just as competent operating as a defensive midfielder, as he was in the number 10 role.

Laurent scored three goals and chipped in with three assists during the 2020/21 campaign, and captained the side on the final day of the season during their 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Laurent is now entering the final 12 months of his current contract, which is seemingly what the Midlands club have been alerted to.

The midfielder had an excellent full season in Championship football and is a player that Reading will be hoping to keep this summer.

Here, we take a look at how some Reading fans have responded to Forest’s interest in Josh Laurent…

I’ve got a big interest in Michelle Keegan. About the same chance… — Jamie (@jamiewillby) August 2, 2021

I have a big interest in winning the lottery…..not happening though is it. — Purty good thanks (@CheckmateBA) August 2, 2021

Forest 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — tom (@hwiett) August 2, 2021

WE DON’T HAVE A SQUAD. WE CANT SELL JOSH — Aaron Madigan (@madigan03) August 2, 2021

Yeah I’m sure the rest of the championship do doesn’t mean he’s gonna leave — TheBoysInHoops (@PaunoBall1871) August 2, 2021