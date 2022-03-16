30.7% offensive duels won: The Bristol City player who seems to be struggling with the system

Bristol City are having quite a disappointing season this year as they currently sit 18th in the league.

Their goal difference is -20 and whilst they are poor defensively, the attackers in the team need to be able to score enough goals to outweigh this at the other end.

Bristol City have only scored three goals in their last five games but conceded eight showing why they are where they are in the league.

We have decided to zoom in on one of Bristol City’s forwards and take a look at his season in numbers using Wyscout.

Chris Martin has been with Bristol City since the start of the 2020-21 season and this season has played in every league match for the club. He is his side’s second top goalscorer with nine goals and four assists to his name.

Attacking play

Martin may be Bristol City’s second top scorer this season but he sits behind Weimann who is eight goals ahead of him on 17. Therefore, we can see a gulf and that the Robins are reliant many on one man to score their goals.

If we look at his stats for the season, on average his shot on target rate is only 42.8% which in honesty is not as good as it should be for a club’s second top goalscorer.

Furthermore, his accurate crosses for the season only average out at 27.5%. This suggests to us that Martin doesn’t see himself as the man to score all the goals which is fine as there’s others in the team to do that job.

However, from the crossing stat we also see that possibly the game that Bristol City have been trying to play this season is not one that fits to Chris Martin’s strengths and therefore we are seeing less goal involvement from him.

Duels

If we look at Martin’s stats focusing more on playing football on the ground, we can see that his average for offensive duels won is only 30.7% suggesting he is often being outmuscled by the defender when going forward with the ball.

Having said that, his average is 62.9% for recoveries in the opposition half. Therefore we can see that Martin is willing to fight for the ball back and work hard when he does lose the ball.

Furthermore, this supports the idea that Bristol City are playing a more aerial game this season explaining why Martin may be getting dispossessed when trying to dribble with the ball because there is a lack of support in passing spaces yet his crossing play isn’t as good making it hard for the attack to play without feeling disjointed.

Passing

If we look at Martin’s attacking play in general, we can see the 33-year-old has a strong average of 74.2% passing accuracy.

However interestingly for a forward, his forward passing is 59.8% accurate whilst his back passes are 86.4% accurate.

This again reiterates the idea that there is not enough space being created in those forward areas to allow Martin to create effective chances for the team. Meanwhile, his back passes are accurate but also going to players who may be low on confidence and more likely to lose the ball.

We can see this season that Bristol City need to be adding more goals to their game but by looking at these stats it suggests to us that Chris Martin is finding it hard to do so personally as the team is not playing to his strengths and therefore he is either being exploited for his weaknesses or not having the support to do what he’s good at.

In the off season, Bristol City need to work on having a coherent attacking plan that all their forward players can be an effective part of and work out what suits the players they have the best.