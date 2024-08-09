This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley winger Wilson Odobert is reportedly attracting interest from newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

That's according to TEAMtalk, who claim that the Tractor Boys are stepping up their pursuit of Odobert as they look to win the race for his signature, with "several big clubs" also said to be considering a move for the Frenchman.

Odobert joined the Clarets from Troyes last summer, and while he endured a tough first season in English football as his side were relegated from the Premier League, he showed a lot of potential in the top flight.

Wilson Odobert's Premier League stats for Burnley last season (according to Sofascore) Appearances 29 Starts 25 Goals 3 Assists 3 Big chances created 7 Dribble success rate 52% Passing accuracy 79%

If a deal is completed, Odobert would become the second Burnley player to join Ipswich this summer after Aro Muric made the move to Portman Road for an initial fee of £8 million last month, while Vaclav Hladky has gone in the opposite direction.

Odobert is under contract at Turf Moor until the summer of 2028, so the Clarets will likely demand a significant fee for his services, but their resolve to keep hold of him looks set to be tested by the Tractor Boys.

Burnley fan pundit issues clear stance on Wilson Odobert's future

FLW's Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers says the Clarets should not cash in on Odobert under any circumstances this summer, but if he is to be sold, he believes the club should demand between £30-40 million.

"Wilson Odobert should not be sold at any cost in my opinion," Nathan said.

"He has got a massive ceiling, he's already very talented and will probably be one of the best players in the Championship next season.

"He has pace, power, he's good with both feet, he's tenacious, he's got everything you would want in a young, exciting, dynamic winger.

"When Vincent Kompany was there, he talked about the fact that there was a few players who could achieve a £100 million price tag.

"He never actually said it was Odobert, but when you look at where he is and where he could go, you do start to think that he might actually be one of those players at some point that would be that £100 million player.

"I'm not saying it will happen at Burnley, but at some point in his career, I think he'll be up there with that.

"As far as him going to Ipswich, that's such a backwards step.

"I'm not being disrespectful to Ipswich, I think they're having a great time of it and they've found a really good manager who has got them into the Premier League, but for Odobert to go there now would be stupid.

"If he is to go anywhere this summer, it would have to be to the top half of the Premier League.

"Ipswich might surprise everyone and stay up, but they might not, and they might come straight back down.

"I don't think it's going to help Odobert's career.

"I think he's got a good chance under Scott Parker to get some minutes, he's very inexperienced in English football, so having a full Championship season where he's having fun, tearing up the league, scoring a few goals and enjoying himself would do him the world of good and really kick him on for next season if we get promoted.

"If he has a good season with us and we don't get promoted, but he's still effective and scores goals, then we can sell him on to a mid-table Premier League team or even abroad.

"But I think we'd be looking around the £30m-£40m mark because his ceiling is quite high, and he's very exciting and very well looked upon in the football world, so do not sell Odobert at any cost in my opinion."

Keeping hold of Wilson Odobert would be a bonus for Scott Parker

Nathan is right that Burnley should do everything possible to keep hold of Odobert this summer, but it could be difficult to retain him.

Odobert was one of the main positives in what was an incredibly disappointing campaign for Burnley last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, and there is no doubt he could thrive in the Championship.

However, the opportunity to play in the top flight again would be tempting for Odobert, and while Ipswich could be a risky move for him with uncertainty over whether they will survive this season, he would likely develop further at Portman Road under the expert guidance of Kieran McKenna.

Head coach Scott Parker will be reluctant to lose Odobert, but the Clarets will surely have expected him to attract interest from elsewhere this summer, and with a host of talented wingers in the squad, including the likes of Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Luca Koleosho and Mike Tresor, they would still have some excellent options even if the 19-year-old was to depart.