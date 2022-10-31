3 words to sum up Slaven Bilic’s start to life as Watford manager

Watford, as tends to be the case with their managers over the last few years, decided to pull the trigger on Rob Edwards into his time at Vicarage Road.

The club put the boss in charge at the end of the last campaign and gave him a full summer to try and implement his tactics and to bring in the players he wanted. However, after going a series of games without picking up many points and falling down the table, they decided to get rid of the former Forest Green Rovers man already.

They moved to quickly install Slaven Bilic as their new manager and already there has been a slight upturn in fortune. They’ve won their last two fixtures and are now just one place outside of the play-off spots.

How has the former player’s time at Watford gone so far then? Here are three words to sum it up.

Progress

Even though many don’t believe in the method that Watford employ when it comes to bringing in and getting rid of their managers, it appears to be working again for the club.

Since Slaven Bilic was brought in, the side have won four of their seven games and he has a win rate of 57%. It’s a small sample size yet but it’s currently the best rate from a Watford manager since Xisco Munoz was at the helm.

It’s seen them go from midtable to back towards the play-offs and where they want to be. An emphatic win over Luton showed just how much the new manager has revitalised the side and if they can keep it up, they’ll continue to make progress and will be in the promotion hunt.

Inconsistent

However, at the same time as going in the right direction and winning more than they have lost, they need to work on being more consistent under Slaven Bilic.

The manager has overseen seven games so far and that has seen them win four and lose three. There hasn’t been a single draw and they have gone from one extreme to another, either brushing the opposition aside with ease or being humbled and beaten with no inbetween.

They can’t be losing to Blackpool one week and then beating Norwich the next. They need to work on getting results regardless of who they play and where they play and if they can, then it should see them continue to rise up the table.

Dominant

When Watford are on top, they look a lot more like their old selves in terms of being one of the better teams in the league and being dominant in their games and victories under Bilic.

Against Luton, they had an xG rate of over two goals and held more possession too. They ended up outperforming that rate and notched four and against Wigan they battered the Latics in terms of better xG rate and possession again.

The club then are proving that they can be one of the big boys in the Championship and can get the job done and in style when they are on it. If Bilic can make that more frequent, they could be right up there this season.