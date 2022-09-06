3 words that sum up Vincent Kompany’s start at Burnley

Burnley have been in excellent form since Vincent Kompany took the reins at Turf Moor and have been completely rejuvenated under the leadership of the former Man City player.

Gone are the days of hoofball and Sean Dyche and instead, the new boss has come in and completely reshaped the team and their style of play.

The Clarets have impressed many with their tactics and ability on the ball so far in the Championship and it has often paid off too, with Burnley pulling off several solid results so far. They’ve beaten Wigan, Millwall and Huddersfield to name just three teams and have lost just the once too.

It’s been just what Kompany would have hoped when he landed the job then – and here are three words to sum up his start to life with the Championship side.

Victorious

One of the first words you could use is a simple one – victorious.

That’s because Burnley may have lost to Watford earlier on in the season but that defeat has already been put into the back of their minds. It was merely a blip on the road and the side have since brushed aside teams like they aren’t even there.

They’re fifth in the standings right now but that is largely to do with not turning draws into wins over being handed defeats. The’ve been hard to break down and just as impressive when they take the game to their opposition and attack too.

They will continue to win games playing their football like this and therefore this word simply has to be used for Vincent Kompany and his team.

Do you love Burnley? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 HOW MANY APPS DID JAMES TARKOWSKI MAKE FOR BURNLEY? 189 199 209 219

Exciting

One of the big buzzwords you simply have to use to describe Burnley – and it will come as a surprise to even Clarets fans who had become used to their old style of play – is exciting.

That’s because not only are they getting the job done in terms of picking up points this year and climbing up the league table but they’re doing it emphatically too. In the first week of the new season, they faced Huddersfield, who were fresh off a defeat in the play-offs.

That could have brought a lot of pressure with it, as the Clarets were opening the new campaign. However, they brushed aside the Terriers with ease and although they managed only one goal in that 1-0 victory, they arguably could have had plenty more. They stroked the ball around with ease, picked out passes with superb vision and really took the game to Huddersfield.

That has been one of the key takeaways from Kompany so far – he’s doing things well and he’s doing it with style. Just see their result against Wigan – a 5-1 hammering – for another example of just how outstanding his side can be.

Busy

One final word is one that you might expect – busy.

Kompany may have got his team playing an eye-catching style of football and they may be getting plenty of admiring glances from those who see them but let’s not forget that a lot of that has also come down to Kompany being allowed to bring in most of the targets he wants.

It seems that Burnley never stopped wheeling and dealing in the market over the summer, with players heading out the door only to be replaced a few days later – with extras to boot. In total, 16 players have arrived at the club over the window, some on loan and some on a permanent basis too.

It means that the side have been completely reshaped in Kompany’s image and whilst it has meant a very busy early period for the new manager, it has also meant he is able to do exactly what he wants with the side – and so far it is paying off in the Championship.