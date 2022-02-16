3 words that sum up Timm Klose’s start to life at Bristol City

After a fairly solid loan spell at FC Basel and some time at Norwich, Timm Klose found himself as a free agent recently but it didn’t take him too long to get back into the game.

He was duly snapped up by Bristol City, who are now readily utilising him as a regular in their side. With Nigel Pearson eager for his team to kick on, he now has another valuable asset in his arsenal.

He’s featured four times in the league for the Robins so far and has had mixed fortunes when doing so. It is still early doors in his career with the club though and he has plenty of time to really leave his mark.

With that in mind then, here are three words that sum up his start so far.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Yannick Bolasie? Portsmouth Oxford United Plymouth Argyle Colchester United

Inconsistent

Timm Klose has been a bit up and down so far.

He looked quite solid against Reading but he was then the player that gave the Royals a penalty that nearly brought them back into the game.

Before that, he was one of their best defenders against Blackpool but was also quiet and ineffective against Swansea.

This could come down to the player still adapting to life with Bristol City and he will still need to get up to scratch and get used to the way that they play, having only joined recently. Still, the Robins would no doubt like to see more consistency from him considering that he looks like a brick wall one week and then is very quiet the next.

Rusty

It’s fair to say that Timm Klose is also fairly rusty in terms of playing regular, competitive league football.

Having been a free agent before agreeing a deal to join Nigel Pearson’s side, it has meant that he has gone from very little action to playing most weeks.

That has likely contributed to the inconsistency in his play so far and it is perfectly understandable but with Bristol City likely to continue using him readily, he will need to get up to speed quickly.

Intriguing

I think the final word should be intriguing because that is exactly what the defender is.

Considering he had more passes and tackles than anyone else on the field for the Robins against Blackpool and then followed that up with a superb showing against Reading, it’s clear he can still perform well.

There are flashes of his brilliance still in there and it will definitely be intriguing to see if he ends up becoming a key component in the Bristol City backline or ends up being unneeded at the club.