3 words that sum up Mark Fotheringham’s start to life as Huddersfield Town boss

Huddersfield Town have had a completely different season this year compared to their last one so far.

The Terriers under Carlos Corberan surprised many by flying towards the top end of the Championship table.

In fact, they were the ‘best of the rest’ aside from the automatic promotion spots, finishing in third and bagging a place in the play-offs.

They went all the way only to miss out at the last minute and the hope was that the club would push on and go again under the boss. Corberan though decided to surprisingly leave the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer and it meant Danny Schofield was left as the man in charge.

After a bad run of form though that saw the side slip into the relegation spots, they decided it was time for a change and brought in Mark Fotheringham to try and send the side back in the right direction. But how has it gone so far for the new manager? Here are three words to sum it up for the boss.

9 quickfire questions about Huddersfield Town kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Who currently make the Huddersfield Town kit? Puma Umbro Mitre Nike

Underdogs

Having been up and down over the last few seasons, it looks like Huddersfield could be back to being the underdogs and beating teams much higher than them in the division – whilst losing fixtures to those they should probably be expecting to claim three points off.

Fotheringham has overseen six fixtures so far. That’s seen a draw with Luton and win over Millwall – two teams right in amongst the play-off pack – and a draw against Middlesbrough who have splashed the cash and arguably should be near the top six. The teams they have lost to though have been Rotherham and Preston, two sides in the middle of the pack.

Huddersfield then under Fotheringham have shown they can raise their game to match other clubs but when it comes to beating teams near them, they struggle. The boss will need to change that if he wants to lead them up the table.

Clinical

Even though Huddersfield under Fotheringham have not been as possession hungry as they have been in the past, they’ve been able to take the chances they create themselves.

Against Millwall, the Lions were the side who saw most of the ball. In spite of that fact, the Terriers ended the fixture with a better xG rate and they did the same against Hull. They can score goals then via the players they have and don’t need to be the team that sees most of the ball.

The club then need to keep playing their game and being clinical if they want to keep sitting on the back foot in fixtures but picking up the points.

Shutout

One area in which Huddersfield have certainly begun to show improvements under Mark Fotheringham is in defence.

Yes, the side conceded two to Rotherham and one to Preston in their defeats but the signs are there that they can shut teams out. They kept a clean sheet against a very good Millwall outfit and held a Middlesbrough team – that can and have bagged goals – to another one. With a third clean sheet against Hull, it means out of Fotheringham’s first six fixtures, they have managed to keep out teams in half of those games.

Huddersfield need to keep on producing at the back and if they can, then they’ll be hard to beat and the points will continue to come for the Terriers this season.