3 words that sum up Ben Garner’s start to life at Charlton Athletic

After taking Swindon towards the top of League Two last season, manager Ben Garner was rewarded with a move to Charlton, a division higher.

Despite the fourth tier outfit being tipped to struggle, they did anything but. They had off-field issues and with financial problems racking up, the boss arrived at the club and there weren’t many players to choose from.

He worked his magic though and brought in some of his own players and managed to turn them into play-off contenders. Whilst they couldn’t quite get out of the division, he was still lauded for the work he achieved and it has now landed him a job in League One with Charlton.

The Addicks themselves are a club that want to be back amongst the big boys in their league. Last year, they struggled to get going and had to settle for midtable. So far for Garner, he’s produced the goods this season though. So how is he getting on and what three words could describe his start?

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Charlton Athletic players?

1 of 18 Rob Elliot Danish Irish Welsh Scottish

Steady

One of the first words you would have to use is the word steady.

That’s because Garner hasn’t arrived at the club, had a mass clear out and looked for instant success or an instant impact. He has merely gone about his work in a calm manner and is starting to put things in place to ensure the long-term goals of the club are met.

The manager is someone who can build a team and turn them into winners gradually. He would likely have had Swindon back at the top this season had he still been there and it might take him time but he could do the same with Charlton. He’s made them hard to beat, has picked up a handful of points and there are no alarm bells ringing yet.

Promising

Another word you could use is promising. Charlton have lost only two of their opening league fixtures and that is a good sign that Ben Garner has made the team hard to beat.

If that’s the case, then you would expect them to be the near the top end of the division this season. He’s shown flashes of his brilliance already despite being new to the job – such as an emphatic 5-1 win over Plymouth and a 3-0 victory over Gillingham – and if he can continue to produce the same kind of performance from his team, it could be a good campaign for the manager and the Addicks.

Stalemate

This is the word that many are probably expecting about Garner’s time at Charlton so far and it’s probably the only worry about his start to life in the dugout.

Charlton may have been hard to beat and only lost twice but they’ve also only won twice too. That’s because the club have had five draws so far to their name – and they’ve also drawn three of their last five.

It’s left the side with just six points from a possible 15 – and the worry is that it goes the wrong way. If Garner can turn some of these draws into wins, then they’ll be a contender. If they start to lose out in some of these stalemates, then 14th placed Charlton could end up looking down the table and not up it.