3 wonderkids we could see emerge at Nottingham Forest in 2021

2020 saw a plethora of homegrown players make a name for themselves at Nottingham Forest.

The likes of Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates and Matty Cash established themselves as key first-team players under Sabri Lamouchi, with Cash sealing a £16m move to Aston Villa at the end of last season.

Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson were also given their chances in the first-team, with the latter now thriving out on loan in League One with Lincoln City.

Also impressing out on loan are Jordan Gabriel, Tyrese Fornah and Jake Taylor, with Will Swan also having a taste of first-team football under Chris Hughton this term.

So who could be next to step up to the first-team in 2021? Which youngsters are currently catching the eye in the academy? Here, we take a look…

Ateef Konate

Konate joined Forest in September, arriving from Le Havre as he joined up with Andy Reid’s Under-23 side.

The young attacking midfielder has caught the eye for the Under-23s’, recently scoring his fifth goal of the season against Crewe Alexandra.

The 19-year-old could well break into the first-team in 2021, if he keeps on impressing and keeps on performing like this.

Yassine En-Neyah

En-Neyah is another exciting, attack-minded player who could be given a chance in 2021.

The attacker, who can play through the middle or out wide, he has scored goals and registered plenty of assists for Reid’s side this term.

He is one to keep an eye on.

James Clarridge

Clarridge is only 16, but has played for the Under-23s’ this season which speaks volumes of his maturity and ability.

The defender has attracted plenty of top-flight interest in recent seasons – as per The Athletic – and is a natural, ball-playing centre-half.

One for the future to replace Joe Worrall?