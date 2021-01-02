3 wonderkids we could see emerge at Millwall in 2021

After finishing 8th in the Championship last season, Millwall were widely tipped to kick on into the play off spots, sporting a similar squad to how they lined-up last season.

But things aren’t quite going to plan south of the river, with the Lions sitting in 16th position right now.

The likes of Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper are arguably top-tier Championship players, however the supporting cast aren’t pulling up any trees right now and it would take a monumental effort for Gary Rowett to get them into the top six.

With Millwall struggling to put wins together, Rowett may be tempted to throw in some academy stars in a bid to boost supporter morale.

Let’s look at three young Millwall stars that could be thrown into the first team in 2021.

Billy Mitchell

Mitchell is probably the one Millwall youngster that you’d expect to get chances this season, having made his first team breakthrough in the previous campaign.

The 19-year-old midfielder made seven league appearances in 2019/20 but has been hampered with a hamstring injury since the start of the current season.

Once fit again, expect Mitchell to be in-and-around the first team squad for the rest of the season.

Tyler Burey

The injury to Mitchell has left a spot open for another youngster in the form of Burey, who is getting his chance to impress off the bench by Gary Rowett.

Lions fans have been begging Rowett to start the 19-year-old in recent weeks, and they will probably get their wish as they face Bromley in the FA Cup next Saturday.

Don’t be surprised to see Burey go and get some more experience of mens football further down the pyramid though, with Rowett not ruling out a loan move this month.

Junior Tiensia

Left-back Tiensia is highly thought of in South Bermondsey, and when he was even younger was courted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Tiensia spent a short amount of time last season on loan at non-league Havant & Waterlooville and a similar spell away from The Den may do his development the world of good.