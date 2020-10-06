3 wingers Nottingham Forest should look to target before October 16th

The international transfer window closed on Monday evening, with Nottingham Forest bringing in Olympiacos midfielder Cafu on Deadline Day.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a season-long loan move to the City Ground on Monday, days after letting Tiago Silva join the Greek side after a year’s stay on Trentside.

Cafu becomes Forest’s 13th signing of the transfer window, with the Reds bringing in a host of players after failing to achieve a top-six finish last term.

Despite bringing in 13 new players thus far, though, Forest may not be done in the transfer window just yet, with under-fire manager Sabri Lamouchi insisting that he wants to bring in another winger.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Lamouchi is in a job come the end of the work, with reports casting doubt on the Frenchman’s future at the City Ground.

But here, we take a look at three wingers Forest should look to bring in before the domestic transfer window closes in 10 days’ time…

Kamil Grosicki

Grosicki was reportedly close to moving to Forest on Deadline Day, and it could still be an option that the club look to explore.

Pete O’Rourke claimed that Grosicki was set to join Forest’s sister club Olympiacos, before being loaned out to the Reds for the remainder of the season.

This wasn’t to be the case, however if Forest still wish to sign Grosicki, then they can still do so before the end of the domestic window.

Grosicki has made only four league starts for West Brom since joining from Hull in January, and he is yet to feature in the Premier League this term.

His future at the Hawthorns looks uncertain, and Forest should look to make a move.

Christian Atsu

Atsu is another Premier League player whose future at Newcastle United is up in the air.

The winger has been told that he can leave Newcastle before the end of the transfer window, as per the Northern Echo, with Watford and Forest believed to be keen on his signature.

The 28-year-old registered five assists for the Magpies across all competitions last season, and made 19 appearances in the Premier League last term.

He would add real pace and energy to the side, and would be an astute signing for the Reds.

Siriki Dembele

Whilst Forest may have signed many experienced, proven players this window, one player who is working his way up the leagues and could be a exciting option for Forest is Dembele.

The 24-year-old is one of the most exciting attacking players outside of the Championship, having been a key player for Peterborough United since his move from Grimsby Town in 2018.

The winger scored six goals and registered nine assists for the Posh last term, and has been in decent form this season, too.

Dembele is a skilful, pacy winger who could be a breath of fresh air for the Reds, and Forest should look to take a punt on him.