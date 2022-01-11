3 wing back upgrades Middlesbrough should target this month

Middlesbrough have been one of the form sides in the Championship in the last couple of months as they have climbed the table under Chris Wilder.

Isaiah Jones has been a standout name of the Wilder revolution and as a bright spark of the entire season on Teesside.

The 22-year-old has recently been converted into an effective right wing back by the former Sheffield United manager as Wilder continues to improve teams by implementing a 3-5-2 formation.

At left wing back, there is not as much attacking talent in the squad with Neil Taylor, Marc Bola and Lee Peltier the main trio of options, only really the former is suited to the role as one of his best positions.

Here, we have taken a look at three wing back upgrades that Boro should target this month…

Ryan Giles

Recently recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ryan Giles has been a consistent Championship performer for a couple of years now.

Seemingly set to head out for his fourth loan spell since the start of last season, the 21-year-old can add some attacking impetus at left wing back. Giles registered nine assists, largely playing in a more advanced role, for Cardiff City in the first half of the season and will be looking to build on that in 2022.

Alvaro Fernandez

Potentially on his way to Ipswich Town, Alvaro Fernandez could be worth a gamble from Manchester United.

The 18-year-old is seemingly available for loan and though he has no experience in senior football, the youthful left back’s attitude could see him feel the pressure a bit less than others at the business end of the season.

The Spaniard is very physically developed for his age and could begin a positive relationship between Boro and the Red Devils moving forward.

Nathanael Ogbeta

The lower league option, Manchester City academy graduate Nathanael Ogbeta is a regular at left wing back for Shrewsbury Town.

Steve Cotterill’s men do not play the most attacking brand of football and therefore do not provide the platform for Ogbeta to post notable attacking numbers.

However, after some time learning under Wilder the 20-year-old could definitely be one for the future, with greater attacking capabilities already than a couple of the left wing back options in the squad.