Sunderland are currently searching for a new permanent manager following the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray.

The 60-year-old spent 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light before being relieved of his duties earlier this month.

The Black Cats are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League, having missed out on the achievement last year with a play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town.

Mike Dodds is currently in charge of the first team squad as the club looks for a long-term replacement for Mowbray.

Positive talks have been held with Reims boss Will Still, but it is still unclear whether the 31-year-old would be willing to move from the French top flight to the Championship.

Here we look at three potential alternatives Sunderland must consider in the event they cannot convince Still to join the club…

John Eustace

Eustace has been out of work since early October following his dismissal from Birmingham City.

The 44-year-old earned a lot of plaudits for his work with the Blues, but was replaced as the new owners sought to bring Wayne Rooney into the club instead.

This was a controversial decision, with the team sitting sixth in the Championship table when Eustace parted ways.

That Birmingham have struggled so much since his departure only further indicates how good of a job he was doing with the Midlands outfit.

Eustace would be a great appointment at Sunderland given his track record with younger players.

He knows how to get the best out of his players, which will be key to the club's push for promotion this year.

Julien Sablé

Sablé has been linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light in the last week or so.

The Frenchman is currently an assistant manager to Francesco Farioli at Ligue 1 side Nice.

This would certainly be a left-field appointment, but clearly someone involved at Sunderland has seen something in him that they quite like.

He would be a fresh and young appointment, which is in line with the strategy Sunderland have in place behind the scenes.

The club should double down on their philosophy and take a risk on this unproven coach.

Supporters may be sceptical due to his lack of experience on his CV, but this kind of left-field approach may be what’s needed if Sunderland are to compete with the likes of Leeds United, West Brom and Southampton for promotion.

Kjetil Knutsen

Bodo/Glimt have won three of the last four Norwegian top flight titles, the first three in the club’s entire history.

Knutsen has been at the helm for all three of these triumphs, having been in charge at Bodo/Glimt since 2018.

The 55-year-old has earned a positive reputation for developing an exciting brand of attacking football that Sunderland supporters would really enjoy.

Knutsen has brought Bodo/Glimt to the quarter finals of the Europa Conference League, and has even enjoyed major victories against the likes of AS Roma in the competition.

This would be a strong replacement for Mowbray and would boost their chances of earning a top six finish, if they can convince him to switch Norway for England.