After winning promotion back to the Championship ahead of 2022/23, it proved to be a difficult return to the level for Wigan Athletic.

Indeed, the Latics finished rock bottom of the division come the end of the season, with a string of off-field issues rumbling on in the background.

They will be confident they can do better in League One next season, but starting the campaign with minus four points for not paying players' wages recently is far from ideal.

As is the fact that a further four-point deduction is hanging over their heads until the end of next season.

Nevertheless, it is bound to be a busy summer at the DW Stadium, with plenty of players seeing their current deals expire.

Plus, there are others still contracted to the club who could potentially push for an exit, too.

Below, we have identified three of them.

Will Keane

One player that could potentially be looking for an exit from Wigan this summer is forward Will Keane.

Although the striker still has plenty of time remaining on his contract - two years to be exact - having reportedly signed a three-year extension last summer, it would be no great surprise were he to want to leave.

Despite Wigan's struggles, Keane still had a decent individual campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in a struggling side.

Jerry Yates at Blackpool scored just two more goals and has plenty of clubs chasing his signature, so it would not be a surprise to see some sides in the second tier who are lacking goals make a move for Keane.

If the chance to play Championship football arose, Keane would surely push for a Wigan exit.

Graeme Shinnie

Another player who could be looking for a Wigan exit this summer is midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

The Scotsman joined the club in January 2022, and was in and out of the side in the Championship this season before being loaned out to Aberdeen.

With one year left on his current deal, Shinnie could push for a permanent move to Scotland and Aberdeen, given he has been a regular starter for, and captained the side, since his arrival there on loan.

Jamie McGrath

Another midfielder who could push for an exit from the DW Stadium is Jamie McGrath.

Like Shinnie, McGrath spent time on loan in Scotland this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 35 appearances for Dundee United.

McGrath has just one year left on his Wigan deal, and has only made four appearances for the Latics since joining them back in January 2022.

There's a chance he could feature in League One next season, but there's a possibility he too could look for another move to Scotland having done so well.