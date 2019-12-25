3 West Brom wonderkids you feel could breakthrough in 2020

West Brom have had a fantastic season so far and promotion to the Premier League now looks highly likely under Slaven Bilic.

The Albion boss has transformed the club since taking over and whilst a lot of that has been down to successful summer recruitment, he has also been prepared to give youngsters a chance.

Nathan Ferguson is the obvious success story under the Croatian, having established himself as a regular this season and he is the latest talented player to emerge from the academy.

Unfortunately for the Baggies, they haven’t been able to keep hold of all the exciting youngsters to come through the ranks, with Louie Barry leaving for Barcelona and Manchester City snapping up Morgan Rogers in the past six months.

Yet, Albion have shown they will give players a chance and here we look at THREE wonderkids who could breakthrough in 2020…

Finn Azaz

The midfielder has been a regular for the U23 side this season and they have enjoyed a very good campaign so far.

Azaz is very capable on the ball, is progressive in the way he plays and even though there is a lot of competition for places in that department at The Hawthorns, the 19-year-old will fancy his chances of getting an opportunity within the next 12 months.

Rayhaan Tulloch

It had been reported earlier this month that several Premier League clubs were tracking the young forward and that will have concerned all those connected to West Brom.

However, you can understand why they are keen on the 18-year-old, who is quick, exciting and scores a lot of goals. He has so much potential and is capable of forcing his way into Bilic’s plans.

Jamie Soule

Another Baggies youngster who had attracted interest from the elite, Soule snubbed interest from Borussia Dortmund to extend his stay at The Hawthorns earlier this year.

That shows just how highly-rated the striker is and he has been prolific for the U23 side despite being just 19-years-old. He is their top scorer and a step up seems a matter of time for the teenager.