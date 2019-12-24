3 West Brom transfers in or out, that look likely this January

West Brom have had a superb first half to the season and promotion looks highly likely considering the lead Albion have over third in the Championship and the way they have been playing.

However, as we all know, January can be a crucial period for any side in the second-tier and losing key players is always a concern for those in the mix for promotion.

As well as trying to keep hold of several influential figures, boss Slaven Bilic will have a few new signings in mind as he looks to ensure his squad can cope with the high pressure games that come as the campaign progresses.

So, with the Baggies sure to be active in January, we look at THREE transfers that could happen involving West Brom in the New Year…

Ahmed Hegazi leaves

The Egyptian international has been a very good player for Albion over the years but it seems as though his time with the club is coming to an end.

That’s after he was left out of the squad for the Brentford game after an issue with Bilic in training. There is believed to be interest from Saudi Arabia and a move now seems inevitable.

Nathan Ferguson departs

Whilst Albion could cope without Hegazi, losing Ferguson would be a significant blow.

The teenager has been a regular under Bilic, starring in both full-back positions, where he has impressed with his defensive ability and willingness to get forward.

But, his contract is up in the summer and there’s no sign of him agreeing a new deal. If that doesn’t change quickly it would make sense for the Baggies to cash in during the window.

Enock Kwateng replaces him

If that does happen, Albion will have to be in the market for another right-back to provide competition with Darnell Furlong and they have been linked with a move for Enock Kwateng from Bordeaux.

Believed to be available for around £4m, he would fit into the style of play that Bilic demands and would be a smart addition.