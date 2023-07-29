Highlights West Bromwich Albion is hoping for a more consistent season, with Carlos Corberan leading the team towards a top six finish.

After an incredibly mixed campaign in 2022/23, West Bromwich Albion will be hoping for a much more steady season this time around.

Even though the club missed out narrowly on the play-offs last term, with Carlos Corberan in charge from the outset this upcoming season, you have to say they should be in with a good chance of challenging for the top six.

The club get their campaign underway with a tricky opening encounter versus Blackburn Rovers, too, a match that certainly provides Corberan and his players with a tricky opening encounter.

That match is set to take place away from home, with no doubt plenty of Baggies supporters making the trip up to Ewood Park.

It will be interesting to see if any of the club's celebrity supporters are among them.

There are plenty of famous Albion fans who you may or may not know about and for a bit of fun ahead of the season, we've picked out just three that you could potentially see at a West Brom game this season.

Adrian Chiles

One of the most well-known supporters of West Bromwich Albion, and certainly someone you could see at a Baggies game this season is Adrian Chiles.

Chiles, who is a writer, as well as a television and radio presenter, has been on television for years, featuring on big shows such as 'The One Show' and 'Match of the Day 2', as well as presenting for ITV Sport between 2010 and 2015.

Throughout th,e years, Chiles has certainly made his love for West Brom no secret.

In fact, he has brought up his love for the Baggies on several occasions.

In an interview with The Athletic in 2019, Chiles revealed he had met most of his club heroes: "[I've met] most of them actually, and they’ve never disappointed."

"From Tony Brown, Len Cantello, Willie Johnston and John Osborne, to Cyrille and Brendan and Bryan Robson and some more recent players like Chris Brunt, who I like and revere in equal measure."

Lenny Henry

Yet another very famous supporter of West Bromwich Abion is Lenny Henry.

An actor, writer, comedian and television presenter, among other things, Henry is a household name across Great Britain.

What some may not know, though, is that Henry is a self-confessed huge fan of West Bromwich Albion and therefore someone you may spot at a Baggies game from time to time.

In 2013, Henry reminisced about his life and experiences as a Baggies fan in an interview with the BBC.

Frank Skinner

Another famous face that supports West Bromwich Albion is Frank Skinner, who has been spotted at several Baggies matches throughout the years.

Skinner is an comedian, actor, presenter and writer, and in terms of sport, is perhaps best known for having co-wrote and co-performed the famous 'Three Lions' song about England's fortunes at the World Cup.

As anyone reading this will likely know, the song has remained a hit whenever a European Championship or World Cup rolls around.for England and has become the soundtrack of any success and then eventual heartbreak that the national team endures.

Like the other names on this list, Skinner has made his love for the Baggies no secret throughout his career.

In an interview with FourFourTwo in 2019, Skinner revealed which former Baggie he would have brought back to the current side, for example.

"Laurie Cunningham," Skinner replied to FourFourTwo.

"He was the most remarkable player I’ve ever seen in an Albion shirt; an athlete who could do everything.

"He ran like Thierry Henry – as if the ball was part of him. He was almost in liquid form.

"He should be one of those people talk about more when they think of great players."

Skinner is bound to be spotted at a Baggies game this season.