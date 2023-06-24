West Brom will be striving to challenge for a top-six position during the upcoming Championship season, following what was somewhat of a near miss last time out.

There is an expectation that the second tier will be more competitive next year, however, the Midlands club will be ambitious in what they can do in the upcoming transfer window and in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

It remains to be seen how busy of a summer transfer window it will be at The Hawthorns, both from an incomings and outgoings perspective.

Here, we take a look at a few current West Brom players who are at a real crossroads in their careers...

Which West Brom players are currently at a real crossroads in their careers?

Cedric Kipre

It remains to be seen what the future holds for defender Cedric Kipre, although the expected departure of Dara O'Shea could pave the way for the 26-year-old to be a part of Carlos Corberan's plans at The Hawthorns next season.

As per a report from the Shropshire Star, the Baggies boss is set to hold talks with the defender very soon about his immediate ideas and whether or not Kipre fits in with those plans.

Spending last season out on loan at Cardiff City, Kipre featured 42 times in the league for the Bluebirds, emerging as a rather important individual as the South Wales club avoided relegation.

Alex Mowatt

The same report from the Shropshire Star has suggested that Corberan will also speak to Alex Mowatt, who is another who spent time on loan elsewhere in the Championship last time out.

Mowatt embarked on a loan spell at Middlesbrough during the 2022/23 campaign, managing 28 appearances in the second tier, with just 11 of those coming in the form of starts.

As revealed in the report, Corberan has been watching videos of Mowatt and Kipre at Middlesbrough and Cardiff last year to help determine what is next for the pair.

Grady Diangana

West Brom winger Grady Diangana could be sold during this transfer window as the Baggies look to generate cash, as detailed in a report from the Sunday People (11/06, pg 61) earlier in the month.

The report claimed that the attacker, as well as defender Dara O'Shea, are seen as saleable assets who could earn the club some much-needed cash.

The winger arrived at The Hawthorns on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020, penning down a five-year deal, in what was an eight-figure transfer move.