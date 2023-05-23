West Bromwich Albion will be determined to build upon the progress that they have made as a club during Carlos Corberan's time in charge when they return to competitive action later this year.

Under the guidance of the Spaniard, the Baggies managed to claim 16 victories in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign.

Having secured a respectable ninth place finish in the standings, Albion will be eyeing a push for promotion next season.

In order to have the best chance of achieving their goal of securing a return to the Premier League in 2024, West Brom will need to secure the services of some classy operators over the course of the coming months.

Corberan will also need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of his squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three individuals who will surely be pushing for an exit from The Hawthorns this summer.

Which West Brom players will be pushing for an exit in the transfer window?

David Button (permanent)

Handed an opportunity to showcase his ability in the most recent term, David Button failed to make a lasting impression for Albion in the Championship.

Button only managed to claim two clean-sheets in 13 league appearances, and ended the term as West Brom's third-choice goalkeeper behind Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths.

With Palmer and Griffiths both under contract for the upcoming campaign, Button's game-time is likely to be extremely limited.

Instead of seeing out the rest of his deal, which runs until 2024, the keeper may instead opt to seal a permanent exit from West Brom in order to join a club who are willing to play him week-in, week-out.

Reyes Cleary (temporary)

An individual who will surely be pushing for a temporary exit this summer is Reyes Cleary.

Cleary was only deployed on five occasions by West Brom at senior level in the most recent campaign, and may struggle to force his way into the club's starting eleven later this year if Corberan opts to strengthen his attacking options.

Having netted an impressive total of 16 goals in 12 appearances for West Brom's Under-21 outfit in the 2022/23 season, Cleary may not be short of interest this summer from teams who are residing in a lower division.

By joining a side who will be able to guarantee him game-time, the 19-year-old could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to West Brom later this year.

Will Adam Reach be looking to seal a move to another club?

Another player who may be seeking a permanent departure from West Brom is Adam Reach.

Reach was deployed as a substitute in 15 of the 18 league games that he participated in during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 30-year-old's season ended prematurely due to injury, and he will now be surely considering his future after failing to earn Corberan's trust.

A move to another Championship side could potentially be on the cards for Reach, as he has made 361 appearances in this division during his career, and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.