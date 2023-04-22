West Bromwich Albion benefitted from midweek's round of Championship fixtures, with many of their play-off rivals failing to get three points on the board.

The Baggies, on the other hand, secured an excellent 2-0 away victory at Blackpool. Although they would have been expecting to come out on top at Bloomfield Road considering where the two sides are in the Championship table, the Midlands side haven't been brilliant away from home recently.

With this in mind, they will have been delighted about their victories at Stoke City and against the Seasiders, with those two results potentially giving Carlos Corberan's men plenty of hope going into the final four fixtures.

They could easily find themselves in the play-offs at the end of this term but they face some tricky sides between now and the end of the season including today's opponents Sunderland, so it's currently unclear whether they will be able to seal a top-six finish.

Some players' futures may depend on whether they go up or stay down though - and there are a few first-teamers who could easily leave The Hawthorns at the end of this term.

We have picked three players who fit into this category, with manager Corberan needing to make decisions on the trio's futures.

Jake Livermore

The midfielder's game time has been limited by the likes of Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby this season.

With this in mind and the fact he probably won't be sold on for a huge amount in the future, it seems logical for the Baggies to release him at the end of the season.

It's a shame for the former England international because he was one of the first names on the teamsheet under Valerien Ismael and was previously a very important figure in the Midlands.

But his contract is coming to an end and with the club yet to tie him down to fresh terms, it would be a surprise if he didn't leave this summer.

Erik Pieters

The former Burnley man has been a very useful player in central defence this season but he only signed a one-year deal last summer and that means he could easily be released this summer.

However, some Albion supporters will want to see the club keep hold of him because he's definitely made a valuable contribution to their cause and his experience in the dressing room could be useful.

At 34 though, the Baggies may want to recruit a younger alternative if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

The longer Pieters' deal runs down, the more uncertain his future will be. The player seems to be confident of winning a new contract - but it remains to be seen whether he is tied down to fresh terms.

Tom Rogic

Albion do have the option to trigger a one-year extension on the ex-Celtic player's contract if they wish to, but he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Corberan this term.

Making 22 appearances in all competitions this season, that doesn't sound bad on paper but many of these displays have come from the bench.

Recording two goals and three assists in the process, he probably hasn't done enough to earn a new deal but it will be interesting to see whether his extension is triggered.

The positive thing for him is the fact he's playing. But he isn't breaking into the first 11 regularly and that isn't a promising sign for him if he wants to stay put.