The start West Bromwich Albion have had has seemed promising - though it's certain results that will let them down over the course of the season that will frustrate their loyal supporters.

An opening day defeat to Blackburn left fans fearing the worst over the course of the season, but a three-game unbeaten run including wins over Middlesbrough and Swansea put them on a decent trail for the play-offs.

It's seven points from five in the Championship for the Baggies, and whilst improvements are needed, fans will want to see an increased step-up from some of their players - with three of their current squad dividing opinion. Football League World takes a look at the trio who are posing questions this season.

Grady Diangana

Diangana joined West Brom on a loan deal back in 2019-20 when the Baggies were in the Championship and an impressive stint at The Hawthorns saw him secure a permanent move amid their promotion to the top-flight.

But it’s not quite going to plan for the diminutive winger. He has an undeniable quality, that is clear to see. Yet it’s how productive he can be over the course of a season that is his main downfall, and for the £12m fee that the Baggies acquired him for, you’d expect him to at least oust Jed Wallace and Matt Phillips out of the team at some point.

Only 27 appearances in the league last season saw the winger fall out of favour to an extent, and just two minutes of football so far this season has him on the outer reaches of the squad.

His value has diminished greatly over the past two years, but there is a player in there that you thought could have blossomed under Carlos Corberan. It could well be last chance saloon.

Cedric Kipre

Frenchman Kipre came through the ranks at fellow Midlands side Leicester City and after making his name at Wigan Athletic, he joined the Baggies in 2020 upon their promotion to the Premier League.

He failed to make an appearance in the top-flight, and despite 14 appearances in 2021-22, went on loan to Cardiff last season.

But the loss of Dara O’Shea to Burnley has seen him thrust into the first-team but The Hawthorns faithful are yet to be fully convinced.]

On his day, Kipre can be a commanding centre-back who is one of the leading talents in the league, but that day can sometimes turn into a horror show - you only have to look at his involvement against Blackburn on the opening day of the season to realise he’s capable of a mistake.

And the authority that O’Shea brought is therefore gone, which has left West Brom fans torn over their returning man.

Semi Ajayi

Ajayi joined the Baggies in 2019, with an outstanding seven goals from centre-back in 2018-19 with Rotherham clearly piquing the interest of clubs around the second-tier.

They won promotion to the top flight in his first full season at the club, and Ajayi has been a presence at the back ever since under Corberan, Steve Bruce and more.

But there are parts of the fanbase that don't feel the defender has the requisite quality to take them where they need to go.

He will be keen to prove them wrong.