West Brom had their chance to break into the Championship play-offs last season despite an incredibly poor start to the campaign, but their tail off of results towards the end of the campaign saw them finish outside of the top six.

That has had negative consequences for the Baggies, who have been forced into selling star defender Dara O'Shea to Premier League outfit Burnley for £7 million, but that should mean they do not have to lose any other key players this summer.

Money is expected to be tight though when it comes to adding new players for head coach Carlos Corberan, so the Spaniard may have to look towards youth prospects this coming season to fill out his squad.

Let's look at THREE individuals that need a close eye kept on them as they look to impress in 2023-24 for Albion.

Caleb Taylor

Considering he's the son of former Premier League defender Martin Taylor, Caleb has pedigree, and he certainly showed that on loan at Cheltenham Town last season.

Taylor played 49 times in all competitions for the Robins in 2022-23 as they achieved a mid-table finish in League One, and that will have put the 20-year-old in good stead to return to The Hawthorns and make his presence felt.

Taylor has already made his West Brom debut in the 2021-22 season in an EFL Cup clash against Arsenal but now with a season of third tier football under his belt, the youngster can compete with Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters for a spot in Corberan's line-up.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Baggies fans have now had two seasons of Gardner-Hickman trying to force his way into being a regular starter, but it's not quite happened just yet.

The 21-year-old's performances in the under-21's a few years ago at right-back and wing-back prompted a call-up into the first-team squad, but under Steve Bruce and now Corberan he's found himself in the engine room as a central midfielder for the most part.

Finding himself as a substitute player for most of Corberan's time in charge last season, it's unlikely that Gardner-Hickman will be breaking up the Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu double pivot, but he will be looking to make more of an impact off the bench in terms of goals and assists going forward.

Reyes Cleary

It's a bit of a mystery as to how Cleary hasn't got more opportunities in West Brom's first-team following his form in the Baggies' youth sides in recent years.

The teenage striker did leave last summer after courting interest all across Europe, but he did a U-turn and signed professional terms with Albion back in August.

Cleary received his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season in the FA Cup and also scored 28 times in 31 matches at both under-18's and under-21's level that year, which led to scouts flocking to watch the powerful forward.

More often than not for the under-21's last season, Cleary played out on the left of a front three as opposed to through the middle, but that didn't stop his goalscoring form with 16 goals scored in 12 outings at that level.

He played five times for the first-team but just once under Corberan, which was a little bit of a shock considering his form in the Premier League 2, but if the 19-year-old isn't going to go out on loan this summer then he needs to be given a chance in the senior setup in pre-season to see if he's ready.