The 2022/23 Championship season ultimately proved to be something of a frustrating one for West Bromwich Albion.

Despite hopes that they could push for promotion back to the Premier League, the Baggies would ultimately finish ninth in the Championship table, after rarely looking like breaking into the top six on a consistent basis.

As a result, the club are now embarking on a third consecutive season in the second-tier during the current campaign, where they will once again be hoping for a return to the top-flight.

Now, with the release of Football Manager 24 not far on the way, you can have a go at getting West Brom back to the Premier League yourself.

This latest edition of the game is due to be released on the 6th November, and will be available to play on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and Mobile, giving you the chance to show just what you can do in the dugout.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three West Brom players you could, and perhaps should, aim to build your squad around, if the Baggies are the team that you decide to take charge of, in an upcoming game of Football Manager 24.

Jayson Molumby

After something of a stop-start time in the early stages of his career, Molumby has now become something of a mainstay in the centre of midfield for West Brom.

Indeed, the Republic of Ireland international does seem to have a considerable influence in that area for the Baggies in terms of controlling the game, so he is one you may want to look to as you aim to dictate the course of each match.

It is also worth noting that at 24-years-old, Molumby still has plenty of time left in his career, so he could be a useful asset to your West Brom side for some time, before bringing in some useful funds in the transfer window.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

After his move from Salford last summer, Thomas-Asante impressed while making the step-up two divisions, showing he has the potential to become a regular goalscorer at Championship level.

His all-round performances were also impressive, meaning he is just the sort of striker you are going to want to ensure is supplied consistently well, if you are to take charge of West Brom on the game.

Another who is still only 24-years-old, you feel there is still plenty more to come from the striker, which could make him a useful option to have from both an on and off-field perspective.

Cedric Kipre

Kipre has had a difficult time of things since joining West Brom from Wigan Athletic back in the summer of 2020, having to settle for spells out on loan for the majority of his game time.

However, the centre back is now back at The Hawthorns for this season, and after his stint at Cardiff City during the previous campaign, it is clear he is still more than capable of being a very solid option in the Championship, which could be worth exploiting on a Football Manager 24 West Brom save.

Kipre could certainly do a job in keeping things tight at the back, and at 26-years-old, he is the youngest of the club's current established central defensive options, meaning you might need to look to him for the long-term as well.