West Bromwich Albion suffered disappointment on the final day of the season as they missed out on the Championship play-offs.

The Baggies were beaten 3-2 by Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday in a dramatic end to the campaign which saw Coventry City and Sunderland claim the last two play-off spots.

Carlos Corberan's side finish the season in eighth, three points from the top six, which still represents an excellent turnaround after the Spaniard inherited the club in the relegation zone in October.

It could be a busy summer at The Hawthorns and Albion may be forced to sell players as uncertainty continues about the club's financial situation.

Marc Albrighton will return to Leicester City at the end of his loan spell, while captain Jake Livermore will be departing after a six-and-a-half year stint at the club.

We looked at some of those who may also have played their last game for the Baggies...

Which West Brom players could be leaving the club this summer?

Karlan Grant

Grant came close to an exit from The Hawthorns in January, but a deadline day loan move to Swansea City collapsed.

The 25-year-old, who signed for the club in a big-money move from Huddersfield Town in October 2020, was Albion's top scorer last season with 18 goals, but he has found himself largely out of favour under Corberan.

Grant has made just seven league starts since the 40-year-old's arrival, with five of those coming in the last month of the season following Daryl Dike's injury.

He has not scored for the club since the end of August and it is unlikely he will be Corberan's first-choice next season, so a summer departure seems likely.

Tom Rogic

Rogic is facing an uncertain future with his contract set to expire this summer.

The 30-year-old arrived at the club in September following his release by Celtic, but he has struggled for game time, scoring two goals and registering three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions, with most of those minutes coming from the bench.

Rogic has had his season disrupted by injuries and he has not started in the league since late December.

Albion have the option to extend Rogic's contract by a further year, but the Daily Record report that they are weighing up whether to trigger it.

The Australian is clearly a talented player, but it does not seem that he is part of Corberan's plans.

David Button

Button began the season as the Baggies' first-choice goalkeeper under Steve Bruce, but he was dropped for Alex Palmer in October, with Palmer retaining his place between the sticks under Corberan.

Button was handed an opportunity in the team in early February following Palmer's injury, but he was once again replaced after just two games, with Josh Griffiths coming in after his recall from his loan spell at Portsmouth.

It seems that Griffiths has now established himself as the club's second choice, with Button finding himself out of the matchday squad altogether since Palmer's return.

Button does have a year left on his contract at The Hawthorns, but at 34, he may seek an exit in search of regular minutes as he enters the latter stages of his career.