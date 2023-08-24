It looks as though Joel Piroe's time at Swansea City is coming to an end.

Having joined the club from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven back in the summer of 2021, the striker's prolific from for the Championship side has often seen him linked with a move elsewhere.

Now it appears as though one of those teams is finally set to secure the services of the Dutchman, in the form of Leeds United.

According to reports from The Daily Mail on Thursday, the Elland Road club have agreed a fee of around £12million with Swansea, for the signing of Piroe.

That has since been followed up by reporter Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the 24-year-old is now travelling to Leeds to undergo a medical, with an expectation that the deal will be completed by the end of this week.

While the loss of Piroe is a setback, the financial windfall Swansea are set to receive from his sale, does at least open up more opportunities for the club in this final week of the transfer window.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three ways that Swansea should spend the £12million they are about to receive for Piroe, right here.

Replacing the man himself

The most obvious way that Swansea can spend this money they are going to get for the sale of Piroe, is in replacing the striker.

While they have already brought in two forwards this summer, with Jerry Yates joining from Blackpool and Mykola Kukharevych arriving from Troyes, Piroe's record of 41 goals in 91 Championship league games for the club is outstanding, and leaves a void that the club must surely be going all out to fill.

Indeed, with the money they have available from this sale, you feel there will be big questions asked of the club's ambition, if they do not spend at least some of it on bringing in another striker who can keep the goals flowing as much as Piroe, to ensure Swansea remain as competitive as possible at this level.

A new left-back

Swansea have already signed one left-back this summer in the form of Nathan Tjoe-A-On, who has joined on a permanent deal from Dutch side Excelsior.

However, their only other senior option in that position is Nathanael Ogbeta, who has never established himself at the club, making just two appearances since joining from Shrewsbury in January 2022, and failing to make a matchday squad this season, meaning it would be no big surprise if he was to be moved on this summer.

Should that happen, then with Tjoe-A-On still relatively inexperienced and untested at this level, another option at left-back to provide cover competition for the 21-year-old, could be well worth spending some of the Piroe money on.

New Nathan Wood contract

Some of the money Swansea receive for Piroe - or free up in the wage budget - could also be used with regards to the club's current players, such as centre back Nathan Wood.

Swans boss Michael Duff confirmed on Thursday that the club have rejected an offer for Wood, amid reports of a £10million bid for the 21-year-old from Southampton, and the money they are receiving from the Piroe deal, does ease the pressure on them when it comes to that interest in Wood.

Even so, if that means they want to keep him long term, you feel they may want to consider putting some of the revenue from the Piroe deal into a new contract for Wood - given only a 12-month option will prevent them losing him for free this time next year as things stand - in order to maximise his resale potential.