3 ways Reading FC can pull of an upset against Blackburn Rovers

Reading will be hoping to build on their midweek performance when they play promotion chasing Blackburn on Saturday.

It was looking to be a difficult week for Reading after a poor performance last weekend resulting in a 4-0 drubbing away at Forest. That was soon forgotten however as they pulled off an unlikely draw against Bournemouth in midweek.

It was a good performance and one where you can argue that they could have taken all three points, boosting their chances of survival. It wasn’t to be however, but they will be more confident going into the game against Blackburn.

It will be a difficult task though as Blackburn will be going into the fixture on the back of 3-1 win over Derby in midweek.

A poor run of form has meant that an automatic promotion push looks unlikely, so ensuring they finish in the play-offs is the next objective for Tony Mowbray’s side.

With that in mind, here are THREE ways Reading can pull off an upset against Blackburn.

Start Scott Dann

It would be harsh to drop one of Michael Morrison or Tom Holmes after a resolute display against Bournemouth. However, Blackburn’s front line poses a completely different threat to Bournemouth’s.

Blackburn’s second half display against Derby, which yielded two goals in an eight minute spell became more direct and more physical as Sam Gallagher was brought on.

It would be a surprise to see Rovers divert away from this and bringing in Scott Dann to help suppress that physical, direct threat will go a long way to keeping the likes of Sam Gallagher quiet.

Playing a midfield three

This lends into Blackburn’s direct approach meaning the need to win the proverbial midfield battle will be vital to either team coming away with the three points.

It’s perhaps a more defensive set up and maybe a surprise considering Reading’s defensive record, however Blackburn’s ability to press high will mean winning second balls is a must.

That will be the case in defensive and offensive areas of the pitch and starting the likes of Laurent, Rinomhota and Drinkwater as a deeper midfield three will go a long way to dominating the middle third.

This would also give a license to the likes of Ejaria and Ince to create and support Lucas Joao going forward.

Take advantage of Blackburn’s away troubles

Blackburn have won just once away from home since the turn of the year and have gained just two points in their last six trips away from Ewood Park.

Couple that with Tony Mowbray’s side scoring just once in seven away games, it’s the perfect opportunity for Reading to take advantage of the poor away form Blackburn are in.