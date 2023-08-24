Eberechi Eze's top performances have caught the eye of Man City, and his reported price tag will have pricked up the ears of his former club QPR.

The young creative midfielder's ability and calmness on the ball earned him a big money move from QPR to the Premier League.

Now those same traits might mean he'll be involved in another big transfer.

This time, though, it could be close to five times what Crystal Palace originally paid for him.

Jack Gaughan, of the Mail Online, has reported that the Premier League titleholders are considering a move to sign the 25-year-old.

Palace are set to put a £70 million price tag on their star player, and QPR's reported sell-on fee percentage of 20% of the profit that he is sold for, could net the R's up to £10 million.

So here are three ways that they should spend that money if Eze leaves for Man City.

Buy Jonson Clarke-Harris

The lack of depth up front will be a major concern for many QPR fans.

Lyndon Dykes is currently suffering from a knee injury, and they're currently having to rely on 20-year-old Sinclair Armstrong to provide their goals.

There is no guarantee that Dykes will be able to stay fit after he's recovered, and that amount of pressure on a guy whose teens are barely in his rearview is just unsustainable.

With a potential £10 million in the bank, they would be able to get at least one proven, more senior striker.

The striker that they should go for is Jonson Clarke-Harris, from Peterborough. He's a proven goalscorer who will be ready for the step-up in leagues. He was also made available to buy at the start of the window.

But their business up top shouldn't stop there.

Get Jay Stansfield on loan

They should go all out for Stansfield.

It's been reported, by the Evening Standard, that they have made an enquiry for Stansfield.

They'll be able to offer better wage conditions than most other clubs will, and he'll be a lot closer to his parent club, geographically, than if he went to a team like Sunderland.

He scored nine and assisted seven on loan at Exeter City, last year. He'll be an option that you can play through the middle of the attack. But he's also adept at drifting out to the wings and creating from there.

Add depth in the middle of the pitch

The R's have a lot of older players who've come down from the Premier League in their squad. One name that springs to mind is Jack Colback.

He's a good option to have. But, with the potential money generated from Eze's sale, they'll be able to add more quality to their depth in areas like central-midfield, where former captain Stefan Johansen used to play.

Adding depth will not only create competition for places, but it'll also mean that they're unlikely to be heavily affected by any injury crisis that would've affected them, if it weren't for their new money.

Cameron Brannagan and Owen Moxon are two names that they should look at.

Both are proper number eights; they can create chances at one end and prevent them at the other.