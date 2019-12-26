3 ways QPR can be successful against Reading tonight

Queens Park Rangers travel to Reading in the Championship tonight, in their final away game of the year.

A decade of ups and down for QPR, they’ll finish it in near enough the same position as they started it, if not a little bit behind. Tonight they travel to the Madejski Stadium to face Mark Bowen’s Reading side who sit six points and two places behind them in 16th.

QPR started the month in fine fashion having picked up back-to-back wins and clean sheets but were brought back down to Earth with a thump at Oakwell, losing 5-3 to then-bottom-club Barnsley.

A 2-2 draw with Charlton followed before Christmas, Mark Warburton’s men twice taking the lead and twice being pegged back.

It’s bound to be another tough task in Berkshire tonight, and here we take a look at THREE ways which QPR can exploit Reading’s weaknesses…

Overload the penalty box

Against Charlton last time out, both of QPR’s goals came when they piled numbers into the box. Warburton’s mantra is fast, attacking football but that’s too often been undone by Championship opposition this season, and QPR need to develop an ‘uglier side’ to their game.

If QPR can get enough bodies in the box for crosses, corners and so on then it should give them enough goal-scoring opportunities in the game – they’ve got some tall players in their squad who are capable of scoring, and that could be their biggest outlet tonight.

Hit ’em with pace on the counter

It’ll be a close affair tonight and both teams will be going for it. QPR should be given a lot of chances to hit Reading on the break and they’re more than capable of doing so – Warburton has some fast, direct players in his squad with the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel – the latter showed against Birmingham earlier in the month how devastating he can be on the break.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Ian Holloway managed QPR in the 2004/05 Championship season - where did they finish in the league? 9th 10th 11th 12th

Osayi-Samuel took the ball from deep inside his own-half before sealing a 2-0 win for QPR at St Andrew’s with a fine solo goal, and if QPR can do some more of that tonight then Reading will be in serious trouble.

Don’t play out from the back

QPR have shot themselves in the foot so many times this season when it comes to building out from the back.

But whenever they’ve played a back-four, they done so with success – QPR had more players up the pitch to dictate play, taking the pressure of the defenders and goalkeeper like in the victory over Birmingham.

Warburton’s side can do themselves a favour tonight by reverting to a back-four, and allowing their attackers to do all the fancy stuff – Reading themselves have a lot of pace upfront and if a defender takes too long on the ball, it’ll surely be pounced upon and punished.