3 ways Jack Wilshere could fit into West Brom’s starting 11 amid potential transfer move

In a bid to strengthen his squad until the end of the season, new West Brom manager Steve Bruce could turn towards free agent Jack Wilshere in the near future.

That’s according to reporter Dean Jones, who recently told GiveMeSport that he has heard Bruce is interested in bringing the ex-England international to The Hawthorns to bolster his slim options in the engine room.

They face some competition though as according to Football Italia, Italian second tier side Como – a club that another former England international in Dennis Wise is involved with – want to bring Wilshere in after he trained with the club last summer, but a move fell through due to Wilshere not having an EU passport.

Wilshere though may fancy another crack at English football though if given the opportunity, having not played football since departing AFC Bournemouth last June – let’s see how he could potentially fit in at the Baggies.

In a 4-4-2 next to Livermore

Bruce is not averse to playing a 4-4-2 at times and with the options that the Baggies have as wide players it would be a very attacking 4-4-2.

Of course there are more defensively-solid wide players like Adam Reach and Matty Phillips who have been utilised at wing-back once upon a time but in this formation, Wilshere probably wouldn’t be getting forward as much.

You also have the problem of trying to get him and Alex Mowatt into the same team in this – they are very similar players but they probably couldn’t play together in a pair, and whilst his performances haven’t been great this season, the ball-winning skills of Jake Livermore would probably be the best partner for Wilshere here.

The advanced midfielder in a 4-2-3-1

This is the formation that Bruce chose to use against Sheffield United in his first match and it’s a big change from what Valerien Ismael used to deploy.

But it’s definitely a system that Wilshere could potentially thrive in and it would allow him and Mowatt in the same team, with the latter playing deeper in a pivot with Livermore.

At his best for Arsenal and England, Wilshere was devastating when in and around the 18-yard box and in the number 10 role he could cause similar damage in the Championship despite not being at the level he once was.

The number 10 in a diamond midfield

If Bruce wants to steer clear of wing-backs then he could keep a back four but play a diamond midfield, with Wilshere being the most advanced of the four.

There wouldn’t be much width in this system with it being provided by the full-backs but it would also give loanee Jayson Molumby a chance to potentially shine, with starts since his summer move from Brighton few and far between.