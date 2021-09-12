3 ways Coventry City can sustain a play-off push following impressive start

Coventry City have made an excellent start to the 2021/22 campaign, with four wins from their opening six the Sky Blues are sitting pretty in sixth and are just one point off of the automatic promotion places.

There were small concerns over whether Mark Robins’ men would be as effective at the Coventry Building Society Arena after a successful spell at St Andrew’s, but those questions were answered on the opening day in their 2-1 comeback win over Nottingham Forest.

Callum O’Hare has taken most of the spotlight for his individual skill and edge of your seat style of play, but the Sky Blues look like a well oiled machine that could continue their good form and establish themselves as this season’s surprise package.

Here, then, we have put together a list of three ways that Coventry City can sustain a play-off push and harness the momentum of their impressive start…

Attacking process

The Sky Blues have been electric going forward and have posted the third best expected goals (xG) numbers in the division, only the star studded squads of Fulham and West Bromwich Albion have bettered their attacking process.

Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres have been integral players in achieving that, with the latter and Swedish livewire looking an outstanding bit of business, signing from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer for just over £1 million according to Transfermarkt. Coventry have actually underperformed to score seven from 10.5 xG suggesting they can be even more potent in front of goal if they carry on creating such quality chances.

26 questions about Coventry City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Did Mark Robins manage more or less than 50 Coventry games in his first spell in charge? More Less

Kyle McFadzean

The 34-year-old centre back needs to be wrapped up in cotton wool and maintained as a priority, with him at the heart of defence and improving with age Coventry will not have any concerns this season. O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer jump out when you look at the team sheet and where Robins’ men can hurt teams, but there is an argument that no player is as crucial to Coventry having another successful season as Kyle McFadzean.

A role model, leader and now seemingly entering the twilight of his career, a high class centre back at Championship level.

Confidence

Playing the way they are at the moment, Coventry have absolutely no reason to fear any side in the division and are more than justifying their league position inside the play-off places. They face the tests of seasoned Championship minds in the form of Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City and Gary Rowett’s Millwall in their next couple, which will be a very interesting examination of their top half credentials.

There is strength in depth to compliment the in form starting XI with Todd Kane added as cover towards the end of the window. It is a very exciting time to be a Coventry City supporter and the Sky Blues are showing no let up in looking to kick on following the international break.