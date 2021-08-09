3 ways Blackburn Rovers could line-up if they seal transfer of 21-year-old

Adam Armstrong may be almost out of the door at Ewood Park, but Blackburn Rovers may have already got their eyes locked onto his replacement.

Armstrong is heading to Southampton with a medical planned for tomorrow, but could Michael Obafemi be exiting the Saints to move up north?

The Ireland international is not believed to be directly included in the deal that is taking 28-goal Armstrong to St. Mary’s Stadium, however Tony Mowbray has confirmed his interest in the 21-year-old – and not just on a loan deal either.

Mowbray is considering splashing the cash on Obafemi, who has played in 38 competitive matches for Southampton over four seasons, but how would he fit into his plans at Ewood Park? Let’s look at three ways they could line-up with the striker included in all of them.

Lone striker in a 4-2-3-1

When all his players are fully-fit, Tony Mowbray’s favoured system is a 4-2-3-1, and Bradley Dack would usually be in the number 10 position.

Dack is a long-term absentee though due to a knee injury, so Joe Rothwell can take that place until Rovers’ number 23 is fit and firing again.

Mowbray seems to like using Sam Gallagher as a wide forward on the right-hand side, and Ben Brereton could be set for a breakout year on the left so this 11 really picks itself for home games especially.

In a pacy counter-attacking front three

Against more attacking teams or in matches away from home, Rovers could end up sitting deeper to soak up pressure and hit teams on the counter attack – and with a front three of Obafemi flanked by Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan it could work wonders.

We’ve already seen Dolan play centrally this season against Swansea City and his energetic high-pressing won Rovers a second half penalty, so he would be a threat on the counter in this formation.

This particular attacking trio look to be very interchangeable on paper as well, so if they were to all play in the same team expect a lot of movement and switching positions as Obafemi can also play out wide.

Up top in a 4-4-2

You won’t often see Mowbray go with a 4-4-2, but with the attacking talents that he has at his disposal it may be necessary.

Obafemi and Gallagher could be a ‘little and large’ combination up-front, with Gallagher doing the heavy lifting and the hold-up play and the Irishman playing off the shoulder of the last defender.

There wouldn’t be much tracking back in this system in the form of Brereton and Dolan being out wide but the threat they’d pose around the opposition area may very well be strong enough.