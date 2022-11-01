3 Watford tweaks Slaven Bilic could make ahead of Cardiff City clash

Watford made it back to back wins in the Championship for the first time this season on Saturday.

Following up the emphatic 4-0 derby victory over Luton Town, the Hornets ran out 1-0 winners away at the DW Stadium versus Wigan Athletic, with Joao Pedro’s 87th minute header the difference between the two sides.

The result means Slaven Bilic’s men have won three of their last four in the Championship, and currently sit seventh in the league standings.

As always in the second tier, though, the action comes thick and fast, with the Hornets travelling away from home to face Cardiff City on Wednesday evening, with the chance to make it three wins on the bounce.

With that said, below, we’ve identified three tweaks we think Watford boss Slaven Bilic could make ahead of the clash.

Gaspar back at RB, Gosling to CM

Central midfielder Dan Gosling has been doing well as a make-shift right-back at Watford in recent weeks.

However, with Hamza Choudhury suspended for the visit to the Welsh capital, and plenty of injuries in the central midfield area, it’s likely that Bilic could put Gosling into the centre of the park.

That would see Gaspar slot back in at right-back, despite not looking entirely convincing in a Watford shirt so far.

The 31-year-old is the only fit option at right-back if Gosling replaces Choudhury in midfield, with Jeremy Ngakia still out injured.

Kamara back to RB, Morris in at LB

If Slaven Bilic does not fancy putting Mario Gaspar in at right-back, with Gosling taking Choudhury’s spot in central midfield, a slightly bolder choice could be to put Hassane Kamara there once again.

The boldness here would be that it would see youngster James Morris come in at left-back for the clash.

Kamara has played plenty down the right hand side this season, so would be more than familiar with the responsibilities placed upon him.

Meanwhile, Morris has played twice under Slaven Bilic, both times as a substitute, and has been a regular on the bench in recent weeks.

It would be a big call to bring him in for his first league start for the club away at Cardiff, but injuries may mean Bilic sees it as necessary depending on how he sees the likes of Gaspar.

Joao Pedro at ST

This one is entirely down to the fitness of Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis.

If fit, he would be the choice through the middle in attack, however, he missed the Wigan clash with an injury, and Vakoun Bayo started in his place.

Despite Bayo coming good on occasion this season, he failed to make any sort of real impact at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and when he was substituted for Yaser Asprilla in the 73rd minute, seeing Joao Pedro move up front, the Hornets looked even more threatening.

As such, with Davis set to miss the Cardiff clash, Bilic should consider starting Joao Pedro up front, in place of Bayo, with Yaser Asprilla taking his place in the attacking midfield role.