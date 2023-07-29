Highlights Watford had a disappointing season and finished in mid-table, which was unexpected for a club that usually pushes for promotion.

The club had three different managers throughout the season, indicating instability.

Popular figures like Elton John, Anthony Joshua, and Geri Horner are supporters of Watford and may attend games in the upcoming season.

Watford supporters watched on in frustration as the Hornets failed to reflect the expectancy of challenging for an instant return to the Premier League last season, with the club eventually finishing down in the unchartered territory of mid-table.

It was a shock to the system for a club that, when in the second-tier, often push for promotion, although they seldom appeared capable of fighting for or maintaining a top-six spot.

And unsurprisingly, one facet of Watford's season that was anything but unchartered territory was the revolving managerial door, which saw the club strip through three permanent faces in the dugout across yet another unstable campaign.

Rob Edwards, who arrived with credentials from guiding Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title while playing a swashbuckling brand of football, only lasted 11 games before being replaced by Slaven Bilic and later leading bitter rivals Luton Town to promotion against all odds.

Bilic himself did little to direct Watford to where they should have been either, and the same can be said for Chris Wilder at the back-end of the season.

But now with Valerien Ismael at the helm, Watford supporters will be hoping that next year is more successful.

And here are three famous faces who will be supporting the Hornets in the 2023/24 season- and you may even spot them at a game.

Is Elton John Watford's most famous fan?

By far the most famous name on this list, the singing superstar has made absolutely no secret of his adoration towards Watford over the years.

Not just a supporter, John initially bought the club all the way back in 1976 and oversaw their flight right from the very bottom, to the very top of the Football League.

Despite selling the club in the 90's, he has remained intrinsically connected in both hierarchal and supporter roles since and is their Honorary Life-President, while also helping Watford financially by hosting concerts at Vicarage Road and getting a stand named after him.

Keep your eyes peeled for one of Britain's most renowned voices in attendance at Watford next season.

Anthony Joshua

Hailing from Watford, it is no surprise that the boxing kingpin supports the club and he also has a good friendship with former forward and fellow strongman Troy Deeney courtesy of a chance meeting.

The two-time world heavyweight champion went on record to confirm that he supports Watford all the way back in 2015, but he is nowhere near as present at Vicarage Road as John is.

Geri Horner

Another famed face from the world of music, Geri Horner - formerly Haliwell - has also expressed her love for her hometown club on numerous occasions.

Having rose to fame across the 90's as part of the Spice Girls, Horner has been pictured in Watford shirts many times, has been known to take to social media to project her thoughts on the club and, rather unsurprisingly, she was said to be "gutted" by Luton's promotion to the Premier League last season by husband Christian, who supports Coventry City.

Should Watford improve next time around, you can expect Horner to be pretty vocal about it, and you may even spot her at Vicarage Road.