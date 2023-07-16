With Valerien Ismael now in charge at Vicarage Road, Watford's pre-season is well underway ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Last week, the Hornets drew 0-0 with Boreham Wood in their very first pre-season outing of the summer, for example, following that draw up with another in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Arsenal on the 8th July.

That clash ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ismael Kone getting on the scoresheet for the Hornets.

It is now just a matter of weeks until the season opener against Queens Park Rangers on August 5th, and with just a few friendlies left, time is running out for players to stake a place in the squad and team ahead of the season.

Indeed, Watford's next pre-season friendly is scheduled for 22nd July, versus Crystal Palace, according to the club website.

Which players have a point to prove at Watford in pre-season?

With that said, below, we've identified three Watford players we believe have a point to prove in pre-season.

Tom Dele-Bashiru

One player that could certainly fail under this category is midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Turning 24 in September, the midfielder has now been on the books at Watford for four years, but is yet to really make his mark at Vicarage Road.

In fact, it has felt like everytime he was about to do so, injury struck at just the wrong time.

Tom Dele-Bashiru in action for Reading on loan in 2021/22.

With just 11 appearances to his name for the club, it feels like this is a crucial pre-season and season ahead for the 23-year-old in terms of proving he can stay fit and contribute across a full campaign.

He did so at Reading in 2021/22, so there's no reason he cannot do it at Vicarage Road this campaign.

Can Joseph Hungbo make an impact at Watford?

Another player with a point to prove in pre-season is another 23-year-old on Watford's books.

Indeed, Joseph Hungbo, returning from another loan spell, has another opportunity to impress a new boss at Vicarage Road.

Joseph Hungbo spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

Hungbo had a decent loan spell at Huddersfield Town in the second half of last season and, ideally, he'll prove himself good enough to contribute for the first team at Vicarage Road throughout pre-season.

There is plenty of competition in wide areas, though, and with a contract that expires in 2024, the pressure is certainly on Hungbo to impress.

Mattie Pollock

Last but certainly not least, the last player on this list to fall under this category at Vicarage Road this summer is young central defender Mattie Pollock.

Pollock was initially part of Watford's squad last season, but after making just three Championship appearances, one of which was a very shaky start away at Millwall, he was loaned out to Aberdeen for the remainder of the season.

By all accounts, Pollock's time in the Granite City was a big success, with the central defender proving a popular addition amongst their supporters, and featuring 15 times for the club as they achieved a European spot.

Mattie Pollock will be hoping to force his way into the Watford squad this season.

Pollock must now prove this pre-season that the added experience of that loan spell in Scotland has given him the tools and ability to better contribute to the first team squad at Vicarage Road.

On a contract until 2026, and just 21, there is perhaps less pressure on Pollock than the names above. However, the young defender comes across incredibly hungry in interviews and you sense he won't be happy with constantly being shipped out on loan time and time again.

As such, proving his worth in WD18 is essential this summer.