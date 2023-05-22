It was an incredibly disappointing season for Watford in the Championship this year.

Following relegation from the Premier League, the Hornets were widely expected to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight, particularly with the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr remaining at the club.

However, it did not work out that way, with Rob Edwards sacked after just 11 games in charge in September and replaced by Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian lasted just under six months at the helm before being dismissed in early March with the club sitting just outside the play-off places, but Chris Wilder was unable to lead them into the top six after only three wins in 11 games and the Hornets finished 11th in the table.

Wilder departed at the end of his contract and has been replaced by former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael.

The 47-year-old is facing a big rebuilding job after the club lost Pedro to Brighton, while players such as Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Britt Assombalonga and Leandro Bacuna are all out of contract and facing uncertain futures.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked at which Hornets players may be keen to leave over the coming months.

Which Watford players may be pushing for an exit this summer?

Maduka Okoye (permanent)

Okoye joined the Hornets in a big-money move for a reported £5.1 million from Sparta Rotterdam last January.

The 23-year-old was immediately loaned back to the Dutch outfit as part of the deal for the second half of last season, but it has been frustrating for Okoye since his arrival at Vicarage Road in the summer.

Okoye has made two appearances for the club so far, with both coming in the cup competitions, while he is yet to make his league debut and has spent recent months as third-choice, with Ben Hamer being named on the bench as back-up to Daniel Bachmann.

Bachmann has made some high-profile mistakes and looked uncertain at times this season, but the fact that Okoye has not been handed an opportunity shows how far down the pecking order he is.

Okoye's fortunes may change under Ismael, but a parting of ways may be the best option for both parties this summer.

Ismaila Sarr (permanent)

Sarr's future has been the subject of speculation for most windows since his move to the club from Rennes in August 2019.

The 25-year-old has continually impressed and despite a poor season for the Hornets, Sarr had a good campaign on an individual level, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 39 appearances.

Sarr has once again remained loyal to the club amid interest from elsewhere, with Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Everton among those to be linked this season.

The Athletic claimed in March that Watford will cash in on Sarr this summer as he enters the last year of his contract and the player himself may feel it is time to move on, particularly after missing out on the play-offs this season and with uncertainty about their promotion prospects next campaign under Ismael.

Domingos Quina (permanent)

Quina once again spent the season away from Vicarage Road, initially on loan with Spanish side Elche before a temporary move to Rotherham United in January.

The stint with the Millers was Quina's fifth loan spell since his arrival at the club from West Ham United in August 2018 having previously spent time with Granada, Fulham and Barnsley.

Quina struggled with injury at the New York Stadium, but did make eight appearances to help Matt Taylor's side secure Championship survival.

Like Okoye, Quina will be hoping to be given a chance by Ismael, but there seems little prospect of him having a future at Vicarage Road and he will surely want to find a new permanent home this summer.