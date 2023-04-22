Defeat at Vicarage Road to Cardiff City on Tuesday night all but ended any realistic hopes of Watford making the play-offs this season.

It has been a poor campaign in WD18, with the club now surely preparing for a second season in the Championship.

Of course, there will be big decisions made regarding the playing squad this summer.

Some will be cashed in on and sold for big money, whilst others may simply be let go at the end of their current deals.

With that in mind, below, we've identified three Watford players facing an uncertain future at the club.

Joao Pedro

One player that immediately springs to mind when it comes to Watford players with an uncertain future is Brazilian Joao Pedro.

The 21-year-old has had another season of development in the Championship and showcased some real star quality at times.

Operating as a number 10, or from the left, the Brazilian has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 34 league matches.

He is said to be attracting attention from Premier League and Serie A clubs, and it seems likely he will be sold for a big fee this summer.

However, he is contracted at Vicarage Road until 2028, so Watford have a decent hand when it comes to negotiating his price.

It could be a long, drawn-out process before a club potentially comes in and meets the Hornets' valuation.

Craig Cathcart

Central defender Craig Cathcart is another player arguably facing an uncertain future at Vicarage Road.

Having been at the club since 2014, the Northern Irishman has been incredibly dependable over the years and it would be a shame to see him depart.

However, since returning from an injury in February, he has struggled for form, and with his contract due to expire this summer, you felt he needed a strong end to the season.

It remains to be seen whether the club offer the 34-year-old a new deal between now and the end of June, but it certainly promises to be an uncertain few months ahead.

Mario Gaspar

Last but not least, Spaniard Mario Gaspar is another at Vicarage Road potentially facing an uncertain few months ahead.

Being brutally honest, the Spaniard has not been good enough, and with the club having signed Joao Ferreira in January, and the emergence of academy full-back Ryan Andrews in recent weeks, something is going to have to give in the position.

Given his age and performances, Gaspar seems a likely candidate to leave, ending what will have been a short spell at Vicarage Road.

It is unclear how long the 32-year-old, who has featured 31 times for the club in the Championship this season, has left remaining on his Watford contract.