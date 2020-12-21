3 Watford players who could benefit after managerial decision confirmed

Watford made the decision to sack Vladimir Ivic over the weekend, with Xisco Muñoz confirmed as his successor.

The Spaniard’s arrival has been greeted with plenty of scepticism about Vicarage Road, with Muñoz having previously worked in Georgia with Dinamo Tbilisi.

However, the Hornets have made some shrewd managerial appointments in the past, so it will be interesting to see how this works out.

For the players, the 40-year-old’s arrival means a clean slate, something that those on the fringes under Ivic will surely welcome.

Here we look at THREE players who may get more minutes following the switch in the dugout…

Marc Navarro

The defender, who can play right-back or centrally, has barely featured for Watford this season.

In fairness, that’s understandable. Jeremy Ngakia has played well, with several centre-backs at the club. But, Navarro has decent pedigree, having played for Espanyol and Leganes in Spain over the years, and he may impress if given an opportunity.

Stipe Perica

The striker has netted one goal since joining Watford, with most of his recent minutes coming from the bench.

Given the ridiculous strength in depth that Muñoz has up top, he will have some big decisions to make, but Perica could become a key figure moving forward.

He has the physicality to cope with the Championship and may impress if given a run of starts.

Glenn Murray

Another striker who has been on the fringes is the experienced Murray.

With the number of strikers at Vicarage Road, it’s simply not possible to keep them all happy, but Murray will feel he deserves a more prominent role than he’s had.

He could become an impact sub under the new boss, although it does seem unlikely.