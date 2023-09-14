Highlights Daniel Bachmann, despite being the club's first-choice goalkeeper last season, still divides opinion among Watford fans as he has yet to fully win over the whole fanbase for the role he fills.

In the end, the 2022/23 Championship season proved to be something of a frustrating one for those of a Watford persuasion.

Following the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League in 2022, fans of the club will have been hoping to have seen the club secure another quick return to the top-flight of English football.

Ultimately though, that would not be the case, with Watford rather falling short of expectations last season, as they finished an underwhelming 11th place in the second-tier standings.

That is something they will of course be looking to put right this season, under their latest new manager, in the form of Valerien Ismael.

Indeed, it is also likely that there are certain individuals within the Watford squad, who will be desperate to play a key part in a promotion push this season, in order to prove a personal point to some of the club's supporters.

It is those players who we are focusing on here today, who have perhaps yet to fully win over the Hornets fanbase, since their arrival at Vicarage Road.

We've picked out three Watford players who seemingly divide opinion among supporters, so why not take a look at our selections for that particular, and see if they are ones you agree with...

Daniel Bachmann

Having joined Watford from Stoke City all the way back in the summer of 2017, Bachmann finally seemed to nail down his place as the club's first-choice goalkeeper last season.

The Austrian featured in all but one Championship game for the Hornets last season, the first time he has got close to such an appearance tally in a campaign, although it seems he may still not be the most popular choice for that sort of role.

When it was announced earlier this summer that the 29-year-old had been handed both the club captaincy, and a new five-year contract, there was a rather strong outcry on social media over the decision. While there appears to be no denying that some of those reactions went too far, it does also seem to highlight the fact that Bachmann splits opinion at Vicarage Road, having yet to win over the whole fanbase for the role he fills.

Jeremy Ngakia

Ngakia joined Watford back in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from West Ham, in what looked to be something of a coup, given the potential he had shown for the Hammers.

However, the full-back is yet to really show that during his time at Vicarage Road, and for one reason or another, has found himself in and out of this Watford side, which will no doubt be some source of frustration for supporters, given what they may well have expected from him.

As a result, it feels as though the 23-year-old may still need to provide a bit more for Watford if he is to firmly cement his place as a strong and consistent first-team option at Vicarage Road, especially considering the fact that he is now into the final year of his contract with the Hornets.

Vakoun Bayo

Joining Watford from Belgian side Charleroi last summer, Bayo did show some signs of promise in front of goal when he initially made the move to Vicarage Road.

However, they did not come consistently enough, with four strikes in 24 Championship outings, and as a result of that, the striker was loaned back to Charleroi for the second half of last season, where he scored three times in ten games.

For a player whose job it is to score goals, it could be argued that sort of return is not going to be enough to win over a whole fanbase. So, while two goals in six games since his return to Watford at the start of this season does offer a bit more encouragement, you feel Bayo is going to have to show he can make that sort of consistent impact over a longer period of time, if he is to fully establish himself at Vicarage Road.