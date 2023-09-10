Highlights Watford had a busy summer in terms of outgonigs.

Not everybody that might have been expected to depart Vicarage Road did so, though.

FLW looks at three young players that we were surrpised didn't move elsewhere before the transfer window slammed shut.

After a poor 2022/23 season, it has been a busy summer at Vicarage Road, particularly in terms of outgoings.

With the club undergoing somewhat of a reset and seeking to get out a lot of their 'dead wood', Watford have seen plenty of players walk through the exit door over the last few months.

Still, some players whom we may have expected to depart, either permanently or on loan, remained at the club beyond the September 1st deadline.

With that said, below, we've picked out three Hornets players we're surprised did not move on before the transfer window slammed shut.

3 Myles Roberts

One player it was perhaps a surprise to see remain at Vicarage Road beyond the summer transfer deadline is goalkeeper Myles Roberts.

The young goalkeeper spent time out on loan in non-league the last two years, and it would have made sense for him to go out on loan once again to keep building up his senior experience.

In the end, he remained at the club, though, and looks to be third choice at Vicarage Road this season.

Perhaps the club value him being in and around the first team squad at Vicarage Road above all else for now.

2 Tobi Adeyemo

Another player we were somewhat surprised to see remain at Vicarage Road was young striker Tobi Adeyemo.

Indeed, given that the 18-year-old does not appear to be in Valerien Ismael's first team plans this season, it could be considered a surprise that a loan move was not found for the youngster.

Adeyemo enjoyed a very mini breakthrough into the first team last season, playing five senior matches and scoring on his debut at Vicarage Road, and even signed his first professional deal with the club during the summer.

As yet, though, he is nowhere to be seen, although he was given a squad number when the club announced those earlier this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he finds himself in the same situation come January.. If so, he will surely head out on loan to gain some more experience.

1 Jack Grieves

Last but certainly not least, another player it could be considered a surprise to see remain at Vicarage Road is another youngster, Jack Grieves.

Like Adeyemo, Grieves featured for the senior team last season when the side were hit with injuries, but so far this summer, has not been seen.

Unlike Adeyemo, too, Grieves was not assigned a first team squad number when they were released.

Earlier this summer, Grieves put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club, and given his lack of senior football, this summer felt like a good opportunity for him to head out on loan and increase his time playing regular men's football.

With Grieves turning 19 in December, if he remains on the periphery of the first team squad come January, which seems likely, the Hornets really ought to seek a loan deal for their young starlet.