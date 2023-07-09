Watford will be striving to find a way back to the Premier League during this upcoming Championship campaign, in what will be their second attempt of getting out the second tier.

The Hornets finished in 11th place last time out and will be aware of how competitive the division is shaping up to be next season, however, the level of expectation from the outside, and the level of ambition from within camp, will be high.

The Hertfordshire club begin the new season with a home game against QPR in early August, whilst their second game of the campaign is also at home, with newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle being the visitors.

There is certainly scope for the Hornets to enjoy a productive start to the new campaign but it remains to be seen if that can prove to be the case.

Whilst we wait for the new season to get underway, here, we take a look at three Watford players to look out for during the upcoming 2023/24 season...

3 Watford players to watch out for in the 2023/24 season

Tom Ince

Arriving for a small fee earlier in the window, Tom Ince could prove to be a rather influntetial signing as the Hornets look to embark on a promotion-chasing campaign.

The creative talent enjoyed a rather productive season on a personal level, proving to carve out chances, excite on the ball and contribute with goals too, although he did eventually suffer relegation with the Royals.

A player who can be re-enrgised by Valerien Ismael, it would be no surprise if the Frenchman can get the very best out of Ince, who showed last season that he still possesses plenty of talent and confidence on the ball.

Deserving to remain in the second tier, Ince's arrival is an underrated deal that has flown under the radar thus far.

Ryan Porteous

Arriving from Hibernian in January, Ryan Porteous has managed to adapt to life south of the border and returned some strong performances during the back end of the campaign.

The dominant defender impresssed during a time of difficulty and it was subsequently a tough destination to arrive at, which only adds an even more positive outlook on what he has shown at Vicarage Road thus far.

With a new manager in charge, a completely different mood around the club and even more time to develop relationships with his teammates, there is certainly scope for the Scotland international to reach even higher heights.

Imran Louza

Imran Louza is an exciting midfield talent who certainly possesses the technical ability and the tenacity of the higher level, and therefore, he could be massively important during this upcoming campaign.

The 24-year-old's 22/23 campaign was impacted by injuries, however, he will be eager to enjoy a full pre-season and then hit the Championship campaign at full speed.

It will be interesting to see how the Hornets operate stylistcially speaking under the stewardship of Ismael but you would imagine there is a good chance that Louza can emerge central to his plans.