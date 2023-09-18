Highlights FM24, the upcoming edition of Football Manager, is set to be released on November 6th.

It is nearly that time of year again for those keen to try their hand at football management. Well, virtual football management.

Sports Interactive have recently announced that the next edition of the Football Manager series - FM24 - is set to be released soon, meaning budding bosses will soon be on their virtual road to glory and taking their selected club to success.

Indeed, FM24 is set for release on Monday 6th November, with Sports Interactive promising it will be the most complete edition of the game yet.

You can see the trailer for the new game below.

Of course, one dilemma many players have each year is who to pick for their first save.

Well, one fun save idea could be with Championship side Watford.

Having lost a lot of players this summer, including Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, the Hornets really are in need of somewhat of a rebuild, with only limited incomings compared to their departures.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

There are, however, still some talented players at Vicarage Road, three of which we have discussed below, suggesting that they be the Hornets you build your Watford XI around on FM24.

Imran Louza

When looking at the current Watford squad and which players to build around on FM24, the obvious place to start is with Imran Louza.

The Moroccan midfielder had a tough season in 2022/23, suffering with multiple injuries, but is undoubtedly one of, if not the club's best player when fit and raring to go.

Technically, he is superb and on his day, at his best, he looks a level above Championship football.

You can use that to your advantage, though, and at 24-years-old, there may even be a bit of room for improvement on the game moving forwards.

Louza is a no-brainer to build your Watford XI around.

Yaser Asprilla

Whilst Imran Louza is arguably Watford's best player at present, one player that has the potential to be is Yaser Asprilla.

We all love a wonderkid on our FM saves and Asprilla is just that at Watford.

Just 19-years-old, at times, his technical ability is mesmerising and he has already been capped multiple times by the senior Colombian national team.

There is no doubt that the youngster has a huge future ahead of him, and that he should be one of the players you build around at Watford on FM24.

In fact, you may even struggle to keep hold of him for long, with big clubs no doubt set to show interest on the game due to his huge potential.

Mileta Rajovic

Last but not least, Mileta Rajovic is the third and final player you must build your Watford squad around on FM24.

The Danish striker was signed very recently by the Hornets in an attempt to solve their goalscoring issues.

With Vakoun Bayo and Rhys Healey the only other strikers on the books at Vicarage Road, to have success in FM24, you are going to have to get Rajovic firing.

That could be as a solo striker, or in a front two with Healey, but either way, Rajovic is looking like the main man in attack for the Hornets in real life this season and it should be the same for you in FM24.