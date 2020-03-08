‘3 wasted seasons’, ‘Got to go’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans have their say on key figure’s long-term future

Portsmouth suffered defeat on Saturday afternoon as they went down 2-0 at promotion rivals Peterborough United, leaving them in sixth spot.

Pompey have had a good season so far, but it has been a very intriguing campaign purely down to the manner of how the club has picked up the results throughout.

Kenny Jackett’s side have struggled throughout the season when playing away from home and have picked up just five wins on their travels during the League One campaign.

Pompey are much better at home though, and have won 12 times at Fratton Park, picking up the majority of their points in front of their own supporters. They are unbeaten at home in the league so far this season.

If they’re to have any chance of getting into the automatic promotion places over the next few months, then the club will need to improve on the road in order to back up the home victories.

Here’s how the Pompey supporters reacted after yet another disappointing away result, this time at Peterborough…

Can you get 100% in this Portsmouth quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Who is the current Portsmouth number 10? Tom Naylor Brett Pitman Ronan Curtis John Marquis

3 wasted seasons under Kenny Jackett #pompey — Declan McGreal (@McgrealDeclan) March 7, 2020

Not interested in excuses from Jackett the truth is away from home he is tactically inept …this isn't a meltdown its FACT #Pompey — jimmypfc (@JimmyPurnell) March 7, 2020

FairPlay to bass would of been 7-0 today without him, jackett got to go we will not go up playing this football #pompey — Ben Ellis (@benellissss) March 7, 2020

If we don't go up this season Jackett has to go. You HAVE to get wins against promotion rivals and we just haven't done that. Regardless of whether it's home or away. Really poor. #Pompey #POMPEY #pfc — Keith Waddington (@KeithWaddingto2) March 7, 2020

I stick up for Kenny Jackett most weeks. But not this week. I really thought we would make a statement today. But that was inexcusable. It was a feeble effort. #pompey — Lee Cooke (@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE) March 7, 2020

Kenny Jackett’s tactics away from home just does not work. Dreadful football on the road.Not seen a decent performance yet away from Fratton Park.Without Bass it would have been 5-0.#pompey — Paul Hearn (@Paulhearn8Hearn) March 7, 2020

Big up Pompey, love the squad and I’m a massive fan of the Einsers but with the utmost respect and no personal disrespect Jackett Out #UpTheBlues — Pompey Pedro (@PompeyPedro) March 7, 2020